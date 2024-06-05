Cousins Maine Lobster Opening Bay Area Restaurant at Pier 41

Cousins Maine Lobster first entered the Bay area in 2020, partnering with local franchisees and brothers, Raj and Rahul Mohan. Over the past 4 years, the Mohans have expanded their footprint in East Bay from one truck to four and are excited to have a permanent presence in the heart of San Francisco with their opening at Pier 41.

Based in the Bay area, Raj shared, "We are excited to bring our delicious Maine Lobster, famous for its unparalleled taste and quality, to one of the city's most iconic waterfront locations, Pier 41. This is a renowned destination for locals and travelers alike, and we are thrilled to introduce our incredible East Coast cuisine to this diverse community."

Nestled along the waterfront, the new restaurant boasts a large dine-in seating area and picturesque patio. For ferry-bound customers and tourists visiting the Pier, the location features a Cousins Maine Lobster Streetside Food Cart, offering quick bites on the go. Additionally, the restaurant will feature a dedicated walk-up window, convenient for carry-out orders, mobile order pick-up and delivery orders.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Pier 41 Grand Opening Celebration

Saturday, June 8th, 2024

11:00 – 8:00PM

Pier 41 Marine Terminal, The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA, 94133

More information on the restaurant can be found on the CML Pier 41 Facebook page.

Cousins Maine Lobster has food trucks and restaurants across the U.S., with additional new units planned this year. They are currently seeking new franchise partners for central and southern California. Find more information on franchise opportunities here: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/.

DISCLAIMER: This information is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) registered with applicable state authorities.

For more information, contact:

Danielle Donovan, 360PR+

[email protected]

603-560-4303

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster