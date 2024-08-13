Cousins Maine Lobster Plans Food Truck Tour Across Wisconsin: Bringing a Taste of New England to the Badger State, and Seeking Local Franchise Partners

The Road Show is being led by the Cousins Maine Lobster Chicago franchisees Yunus Shahul and Thameem Shahul. The Shahul brothers joined CML in 2018, and now have sixteen CML food trucks operating across Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Florida. They are among the brand's most successful multi-unit franchise operators.

Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 as a single food truck. CML got its big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank when real-life cousins and co-founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, landed a deal with Shark Barbara Corcoran. Twelve years later, CML is one of the top five Shark Tank investments of all time! Now operating 70 units across 27 states, the brand has been on a mission to increase its reach across the Midwest through the recruitment of new franchise partners in new markets.

Co-Founder, Jim Tselikis shares, "We are fortunate to have the opportunity to leverage our incredible franchise partners, the Shahuls, to bring Cousins Maine Lobster on tour to new markets across Wisconsin. This is our second visit to Wisconsin this summer, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response we've received from so many new and returning fans! We would love to serve our loyal customers more often. We have been actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join our family of franchisees in hopes of permanently expanding our reach across Milwaukee, Madison and LaCrosse markets." Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

Fans interested in the CML Wisconsin Road Show are encouraged to follow along on Facebook, where they can find more information on tour stops and times: CML Food Truck Chicago, IL.

Tour stops include:

Monday, August 19th

Royal Wine & Spirits

12:00pm – 8:00pm

8930 W North Ave,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Tuesday, August 20th

Royal Wine & Spirits

11:00am – 7:00pm

8930 W North Ave,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Wednesday, August 21st

Lake Louie Brewing

12:00pm – 9:00pm

1079 American Way

Verona, WI 53593

Thursday, August 22nd

608 Brewing Company

12:00pm – 9:00pm

83 Copeland Ave

La Crosse, WI 54603

Thursday, August 29th

Kenosha – RightWay Auto Sales

11:00am – 7:00pm

4728 75th Street

Kenosha, WI 53142

Friday, August 30th

Rock County Brewing Company

12:00pm – 8:00pm

10 N Parker Drive

Suite #160

Janesville, WI, 53545

