Cousins Maine Lobster Returning to South Texas on Their Fall Road Tour, Seeking Local Franchise Partners

The tour will be led by Cousins Maine Lobster multi-unit franchisees and 6-year veterans, Jimmy Shoshani and Ahmer & Sarah Khan, visiting from their Austin market. They are excellent franchise owners and brand ambassadors in delivering the CML experience.

Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 as a single food truck. CML got its big break on the fourth season of Shark Tank when real-life cousins and co-founders, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, landed a deal with Shark Barbara Corcoran. Twelve years later, CML is one of the top five Shark Tank investments of all time! Now operating 70+ units across 27+ states, the brand has been on a mission to increase its reach across the nation through the recruitment of new franchise partners in new markets.

Sabin shared that it started with a love for Maine, "Jimmy and I were driven to start this business because it allowed us to celebrate special moments from our childhood in Maine. We're fortunate to be able to leverage our food trucks to showcase our brand in new markets during our Fall Tour. We love connecting with new and old brand fans in each city, and value the relationships we build with customers, new venue partners, and potential franchisees." The brand is currently seeking a franchise partner for southeast Texas. Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

For seafood fans eager to taste wild-caught lobster or anyone curious about this rapidly growing brand, the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be at the following locations from October 2nd to October 6th:

Wednesday, October 2nd

Frontera Beer & Wine Garden

11AM-8PM

3301 San Bernardo Ave Laredo, TX 78040

Thursday, October 3rd

5 X 5 Brewing

11AM-8PM

801 N Bryan Rd. Mission, TX 78572

Friday, October 4th

The Moon Rock

11AM-8PM

1811 W Jefferson Ave Harlingen, TX 78550

Saturday, October 5th

Lazy Beach Brewing Downtown

11AM-8PM

312 N Chaparral St B Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Sunday, October 6th

Lazy Beach Brewing & Cafe

11AM-8PM

7522 W Bichon Dr Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until the FDD has been registered in your state.

