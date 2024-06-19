Cousins Maine Lobster Returning to St. Louis, Serving Up Famous Maine Lobster Rolls, Seeking Local Franchise Partners

In early 2023, Cousins Maine Lobster began conducting a series of road shows to build brand awareness and gauge market potential. Throughout their visits, CML has received an overwhelmingly positive response from local seafood fans, attracting large crowds, building strong partnerships with local venues, and creating a loyal fan base and following on social media.

Angela Coppler, CML's Head of Development, shared, "We're very fortunate to have the ability to leverage our food trucks to explore new markets and engage with the local community to assess brand potential. We've seen tremendous success and a growing fan base as we've conducted tours across Missouri and the Midwest. These tests have informed our growth strategy, including our upcoming launch in Kansas City and Columbia this July. We are continuing to talk with potential franchise partners for St. Louis and other Midwest markets. Our road shows present a great opportunity to connect with local entrepreneurs interested in driving growth in partnership with an incredible family-owned brand like Cousins Maine Lobster."

The CML St. Louis Road Show starts June 26th in St. Louis and concludes in Millstadt, IL on June 30th. The full tour schedule is available below.

Wednesday, June 26th

Blue Jay Brewing

3:00pm – 8:00pm

2710 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103

Thursday, June 27th

Ellisville Square Shopping Center

11:00am – 7:00pm

15909-15957 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011

Friday, June 28th

Second Shift Brewing

3:00pm – 8:00pm

1601 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Saturday, June 29th

Second Shift Brewing

12:00pm – 8:00pm

1601 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Sunday, June 30th

Millpond Brewing

12:00pm – 6:00pm

308 E Washington St., Millstadt, IL 62260

For more information on franchising, visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

This is not an offer to sell a franchise, which can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster