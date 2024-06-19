Cousins Maine Lobster Returning to St. Louis, Serving Up Famous Maine Lobster Rolls, Seeking Local Franchise Partners

In early 2023, Cousins Maine Lobster began conducting a series of road shows to build brand awareness and gauge market potential. Throughout their visits, CML has received an overwhelmingly positive response from local seafood fans, attracting large crowds, building strong partnerships with local venues, and creating a loyal fan base and following on social media.
Angela Coppler, CML's Head of Development, shared, "We're very fortunate to have the ability to leverage our food trucks to explore new markets and engage with the local community to assess brand potential. We've seen tremendous success and a growing fan base as we've conducted tours across Missouri and the Midwest. These tests have informed our growth strategy, including our upcoming launch in Kansas City and Columbia this July. We are continuing to talk with potential franchise partners for St. Louis and other Midwest markets. Our road shows present a great opportunity to connect with local entrepreneurs interested in driving growth in partnership with an incredible family-owned brand like Cousins Maine Lobster."
The CML St. Louis Road Show starts June 26th in St. Louis and concludes in Millstadt, IL on June 30th. The full tour schedule is available below.
Wednesday, June 26th
Blue Jay Brewing
3:00pm – 8:00pm
2710 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103
Thursday, June 27th
Ellisville Square Shopping Center
11:00am – 7:00pm
15909-15957 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011
Friday, June 28th
Second Shift Brewing
3:00pm – 8:00pm
1601 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110
Saturday, June 29th
Second Shift Brewing
12:00pm – 8:00pm
1601 Sublette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110
Sunday, June 30th
Millpond Brewing
12:00pm – 6:00pm
308 E Washington St., Millstadt, IL 62260
For more information on franchising, visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].
