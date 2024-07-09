Cousins Maine Lobster Summer Tour Heads to Indiana, Seeking Local Franchise Partners

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, renowned for its wild-caught Maine lobster rolls, lobster tacos and tots, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Summer Tour planned for multiple cities across the mid-west and southeast through late August.  Cousins Maine Lobster will kick off the mid-western portion of the tour in Indiana July 26th, bringing a taste of the Maine coast directly to seafood enthusiasts in Indianapolis and Madison.

In early 2023, Cousins Maine Lobster began conducting a series of roadshows to build brand awareness and gauge market potential. Throughout their visits, CML has received an overwhelmingly positive response from local seafood fans, attracting large crowds, building strong partnerships with local venues, and creating a loyal fan base on social media. Due to high demand in new markets, CML recently announced its plans to expand its Company footprint into Evansville, IN, Louisville, and Lexington, KY, with plans to launch all three markets this September.

Jim Tselikis, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster shared, "We are passionate about bringing the authentic taste of Maine to every location we visit. It has been great to see such a positive response from our fans across Indiana. Our upcoming Summer Tour stops are an opportunity for us to continue to build local consumer awareness and to start our search for local entrepreneurs and potential franchise partners for the Gary, Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis markets."

For seafood lovers or those looking to learn more about the fast-growing brand, the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be visiting July 26th-28th at the following locations:

Friday, July 26th   
Fountain Square Brew Co.
2:00pm9:00pm
1301 Barth Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46203

Saturday, July 27th  
New Madison Brewing Company
4:00pm8:00pm
3463 County Rd100 W., Madison, IN 47250

Sunday, July 28th 
Traders Brewing Company
12:00pm8:00pm
6587 Zionsville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268

Those seeking more information on franchise opportunities may visit the Cousins Maine Lobster franchising page or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. We may not be able to offer you a franchise until our FDD has been registered in your state.

