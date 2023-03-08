Cousins Maine Lobster to Celebrate Grand Opening in Virginia

The grand opening marks the first of six trucks coming to the DMV in the next 12 months.

RICHMOND, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Cousins Maine Lobster Virginia will be led by brothers Yunus and Thameem Shahul. Yunus Shahul joined the Cousins Maine Lobster Franchise Family when he launched his first food truck in Connecticut in September 2018. Six months later, Shahul added a second truck dedicated to New York City. For expansion into the DMV market, Yunus will partner with his brother, Thameem. The brothers have worked together for the last four years as Yunus grew his operations in New York and southern New England. Yunus currently owns and operates five trucks across his territories. "We are committed to investing in the DMV with the goal of building the same strong customer base that we have in our established markets," Yunus explained. The Virginia truck started service at the end of January and has steadily been building a loyal following as it travels to various locations across the state.

Cousins Maine Lobster operates fifty trucks in twenty states and maintains a tight-knit group of franchisees. "Our growth has been measured and strategic," explained Jim Tselikis, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder, who will attend the Grand Opening celebration on Saturday. "Not only has Yunus grown with Cousins Maine Lobster, but Cousins Maine Lobster has grown with Yunus. We truly believe that our strength is in our franchisees and we are thrilled to move into Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with the Shahul brothers at the helm."

Cousins Maine Lobster – Virginia Grand Opening

Saturday, March 11, 2023

1:00 – 9:00 PM

Vasen Brewing Company

3331 W Moore St.

Richmond, VA 23230

FMI: https://www.facebook.com/CMLVirginia

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 40 cities nationwide. For more information on Cousins Maine Lobster franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/ or call 207-387-2707.

