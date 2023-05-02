Cousins Maine Lobster to launch new food truck territory in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their expansion to the Salt Lake City area at an upcoming grand opening at Talisman Brewery in Ogden, UT.

Cousins Maine Lobster Salt Lake City Grand Opening

Friday, May 5, 2023

Talisman Brewing

1258 Gibson Ave

Ogden, UT 84404

12:00 – 9:00 PM

FMI: https://www.facebook.com/CMLSaltLakeCity

CML Salt Lake City marks the eighth corporate-owned unit and is under the leadership of Jake and Erin Mutscheller.

"We were looking for a strategic western city for our next corporate food truck and Salt Lake City immediately stood out. It is one of the top food truck cities in America and we are thrilled to expand to such a strong market. Jake and Erin have assembled an incredible team to take on this new venture," explained Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder, who will attend the grand opening.

"Salt Lake is a great foodie city with rapid growth and a strong economy. The community has been incredibly welcoming and the Food Truck League has been a great resource for our development. We are getting an overwhelming amount of booking and catering requests; it's been incredible. We are filling up fast and it just solidifies all we believed in with Salt Lake," Jake Mutscheller elaborated.

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 40 cities nationwide. For more information on Cousins Maine Lobster franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/ or call 207-387-2707.

