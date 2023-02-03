Cousins Maine Lobster to Launch new territory in Pensacola, FL and Mobile, AL

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at the Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Cousins Maine Lobster Pensacola Grand Opening

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Blue Wahoos Stadium

351 West Cedar Street

Pensacola, FL 32502

FMI: https://www.facebook.com/CMLPensacola

This new territory spans from Panama City, FL to Mobile, AL and will be headquartered in Pensacola. The expansion to the Gulf Coast also marks an expansion of the Cousins Maine Lobster Franchise Family.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary and Lisa Noble and their son Cade to our group. They bring a diverse skill set ranging from sales and marketing to education, athletics, and finance. They are passionate about the Cousins Maine Lobster brand, our products, and offering the ultimate Maine lobster experience to guests in their market," explained Jim Tselikis, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder, who will attend the grand opening.

"For years we had discussed starting a business as a family," Lisa Noble recalled. "We have always been big Shark Tank fans and food trucks are all the rage – this isn't just a fad. We re-watched the Cousins Maine Lobster Shark Tank episodes, did some additional research, and reached out to their franchise team. Six months later, here we are!"

The Noble Family worked with Cousins Maine Lobster's franchise development team to find an available territory that worked for them. "We have always spent a lot of time on the Alabama coast and the Florida Panhandle and truly love this area and the people we've met over the years. We were thrilled that this territory was available. The community has been so warm and welcoming. We can't wait to get out and meet everyone," Lisa explained.

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 40 cities nationwide. For more information on Cousins Maine Lobster franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/ or call 207-387-2707.

