Cousins Maine Lobster To Relaunch in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand re-opening at Fermata Brewing Company on Saturday, March 4.

Cousins Maine Lobster Pittsburgh will be led by husband and wife team Savas and Victoria Alkoc, who joined the CML Franchise Family in 2018 with one truck headquartered in Freehold, NJ. The Alkocs have steadily expanded their operations by adding a new truck each year, reaching 3 trucks by 2020, and in 2021 they grossed $6 million in sales with their sights set on additional growth. In 2022 they opened their first brick and mortar location on the Asbury Park Boardwalk and expanded into Delaware with their first truck in that market. They set their sights on Pittsburgh when they had the chance to purchase an existing franchise.

"Pittsburgh was an incredible opportunity for us," Savas explained. "This has been a successful market for the Cousins Maine Lobster brand since 2018. The community has been so supportive; we have a strong following here and people are excited to see that we are back and offering the lobster experience that they love."

"Savas and Victoria have done an incredible job building their operations. They have a strong team and infrastructure. Their constant reinvestment back in the business has given them the ability to scale and diversify their business across New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Ohio," explained Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder Jim Tselikis.

Cousins Maine Lobster – Pittsburgh Grand Opening

Saturday, March 4

2:00 - 8:00 PM

Fermata Brewing

918 Merchant St

Ambridge, PA 15003

FMI: https://www.facebook.com/CMLobsterPittsburghPA

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 40 cities nationwide. For more information on Cousins Maine Lobster franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/ or call 207-387-2707.

