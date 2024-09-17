Cousins Maine Lobster's Indiana Fall Tour: A Chance for Local Entrepreneurs to Join Our Growing Family of Franchise Partners.

The Road Show is being led by the Cousins Maine Lobster Chicago franchisees Yunus Shahul and Thameem Shahul. The Shahul brothers joined CML in 2018, and now have seventeen CML food trucks operating across Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Florida. They are among the brand's most successful multi-unit franchise operators.

Since early 2023, Cousins Maine Lobster has been on a mission to increase brand visibility and explore market potential through a series of roadshows. The response from local seafood lovers has been overwhelmingly positive, with large crowds, successful partnerships with local venues, and a growing social media following. Due to high demand, CML continues to open new markets, they most recently expanded their company footprint into Evansville, IN, Louisville, and Lexington, KY.

Sabin Lomac, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster, shared, "We just launched the Evansville, Indiana market as part of our company expansion plans. We are dedicated to sharing the true taste of Maine with every community we visit. The response in Indiana has been fantastic, and we're looking forward to further engaging with local fans. Our Fall Tour is a great opportunity to continue building brand awareness and explore potential partnerships for the Gary, Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis areas." Those interested in learning more may visit Cousins Maine Lobster or contact Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development, at [email protected].

For seafood lovers eager to indulge in wild-caught Maine lobster or those looking to learn more about this rapidly growing brand, the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be making stops from October 2nd to October 6th at the following locations:

Wednesday, October 2nd

Lowe's Home Improvement

11 AM - 7 PM

100 N Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905

Thursday, October 3rd

Fortlandia Brewing

11 AM - 8 PM

1010 Spring St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Friday, October 4th

Grand Junction Brewing

12 PM - 9 PM

1189 E 181st St, Westfield, IN 46074

Saturday, October 5th

Chilly Water Brewing

12 PM - 9 PM

1480 Olive Branch Parke Ln STE 400, Greenwood, IN 46143

Sunday, October 6th

WaterTower Estates

11 AM - 8 PM

525 W Springhill Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Disclaimer: This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until the FDD has been registered in your state.

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster