Cover Completes First Fire Rebuild for a Pacific Palisades Homeowner

All-steel non-combustible panelized home receives certificate of occupancy and sets a new benchmark for post-fire rebuilding

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover, a Los Angeles based homebuilder with its own factory building architectural grade all-steel homes, has completed the first ground up fire rebuild in Pacific Palisades for a homeowner. The custom-designed home belongs to Sue Labella, a 48-year Palisades resident who lost her previous house in the January 2025 fire, and shows what faster, simpler rebuilding can look like.

Cover designed, engineered, permitted, manufactured, and built the home, giving the homeowner a single point of contact from concept through certificate of occupancy. The building permit was issued on May 23, 2025, and the certificate of occupancy was issued on January 7, 2026. Cover has broken ground on additional resident rebuilds in Pacific Palisades and Altadena using its all-steel panelized building system.

Sue's new residence includes a 2,300-square-foot main home organized around a courtyard, along with a detached 800-square-foot, two-bedroom guest home (ADU). Both structures are built from non-combustible, all-steel panels fabricated in Cover's factory in Gardena and assembled on site without a crane. The homes exceed California's fire, seismic, and energy requirements.

"Pacific Palisades has been my home and beloved community for nearly 50 years," said homeowner Sue Labella. "My children and my grandchildren grew up in this neighborhood. After the fire, a friend who had built with Cover referred me. I wanted to rebuild without the stress of managing architects, contractors, and permits. Cover listened to me, heard what I wanted, and delivered. Now, less than one year since the fire, my new house and ADU are finished, beautifully built, and ready to welcome a new chapter. Cover came through for me, on time and on budget. The whole process could not have been easier."

"At Cover we believe that homeowners shouldn't have to choose between uncompromising architecture and a simpler, efficient and predictable process," said Cover CEO Alexis Rivas. "Sue's rebuild makes that case clearly, and we're so proud to have helped bring her back home."

