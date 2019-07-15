Coverage of The 148th Open on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will offer subscribers the most comprehensive audio coverage available for The 148th Open, taking place this year at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. SiriusXM listeners will get access to live play-by-play on each day of the Championship with more than 45 total hours of live on-course coverage. Additionally, throughout Open week SiriusXM's talk programming schedule will include several shows hosted by a remarkable collection of standout players who have 24 Top-10 Open finishes among them – Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Hale Irwin, Craig Stadler, John Cook and Brad Faxon.

Live Championship play-by-play, featuring The R&A's @TheOpen Radio broadcasts, will air Thursday through Sunday, July 18-21, on SiriusXM's "The Open Radio" channel (SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio - Sirius ch. 208, XM ch. 92). The broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM radios and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Visit SiriusXM.com for more info.

Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM on Thursday and Friday at 2:00 am ET, and on Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 am ET, and will continue through the conclusion of each day's play.

"SiriusXM listeners will once again get unparalleled coverage throughout the week of The Open," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "In addition to so many hours of live Championship play-by-play, our listeners will be treated to shows you can't get anywhere else, hosted by some of the game's greats who have competed in dozens of Open Championships."

Highlights from SiriusXM's talk programming during Open week will include the following:

Bernhard Langer , who has a remarkable seven Top-5 finishes in The Open including two runner-up performances, will join David Marr III to host an hour-long special focused on the history of The Open, golf's original championship. Langer has competed in two dozen Open Championships, his first in 1980 and his most recent just last year, when he finished in the Top-25. (Debuts Wednesday, July 17 at 11:00 pm ET with multiple replays. Also available On Demand.)

, who has a remarkable seven Top-5 finishes in The Open including two runner-up performances, will join to host an hour-long special focused on the history of The Open, golf's original championship. Langer has competed in two dozen Open Championships, his first in 1980 and his most recent just last year, when he finished in the Top-25. (Debuts at with multiple replays. Also available On Demand.) Fred Couples , with nine Top-10 finishes in The Open, will host a new live edition of The Fred Couples Show on Tuesday, July 16 at 3:00 pm ET .

, with nine Top-10 finishes in The Open, will host a new live edition of on at . Pat Perez , who finished T-17 in last year's Open, hosts a new edition of his show, Out of Bounds , with Michael Collins on July 16 at 8:00 pm ET .

, who finished T-17 in last year's Open, hosts a new edition of his show, , with on at . John Cook , who was the runner-up in The Open in 1982, hosts Connected with John Cook on July 16 at 7:00 pm ET .

, who was the runner-up in The Open in 1982, hosts on at . Brad Faxon , who finished T-7 in 1994, hosts Just the Fax on Monday, July 15 at 4:00 pm ET .

, who finished T-7 in 1994, hosts on at . Major champions Hale Irwin , Craig Stadler and Dave Stockton will each co-host an episode of the post-round show airing after the conclusion of play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, alongside Taylor Zarzour and Carl Paulson .

, and will each co-host an episode of the post-round show airing after the conclusion of play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, alongside and . SiriusXM listeners will hear shows hosted by current and former PGA TOUR pros Colt Knost , Mark Lye , John Maginnes , Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson ; as well as noted instructors and coaches Michael Breed , Conrad Ray , Frank Darby , Brian Crowell , Trey Jones and others.

For a full schedule of SiriusXM's programming visit: SiriusXM.com/GolfonSXM.

NBC Sports Group owns the rights to The Open broadcasts in the U.S. NBC Sports will provide exclusive television and streaming coverage of The Open from Royal Portrush on NBC and Golf Channel.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Andrew FitzPatrick, Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com

Kevin Bruns, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

