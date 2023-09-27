Covering COVID, Flu and RSV: Free NPCJI webinar for journalists, Oct. 4

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccine fatigue is real, but there are multiple new angles to explore when covering health issues in your community this fall.

Cooler weather is traditionally when respiratory diseases – like the flu, colds, and COVID-19 – flourish. With so much misinformation and misunderstanding circulating on social media about new vaccines and health topics, journalists will continue to play an essential role in providing crucial information that people need to care for themselves and their families.

Registration is open for a 30-minute National Press Club Journalism Institute webinar at 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Join this discussion with two prominent health experts on what journalists need to know regarding vaccines and current health issues this fall.

Panelists:

Dr. Leana Wen , an emergency physician and George Washington University public health professor

, an emergency physician and public health professor Dr. Tina Tan , an infectious disease pediatrics physician and professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine

, an infectious disease pediatrics physician and professor at of Medicine Moderator: Bara Vaida , the Institute's director of training and a longtime health care reporter

Participants will learn:

What you need to know about the COVID-19, flu vaccines

What to know about the new RSV vaccine for older adults and infants

Story ideas for engaging a COVID-weary community

Covering health equity and access angles

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

