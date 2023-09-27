Covering COVID, Flu and RSV: Free NPCJI webinar for journalists, Oct. 4

News provided by

National Press Club Journalism Institute

27 Sep, 2023, 12:14 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccine fatigue is real, but there are multiple new angles to explore when covering health issues in your community this fall.

Cooler weather is traditionally when respiratory diseases – like the flu, colds, and COVID-19 – flourish. With so much misinformation and misunderstanding circulating on social media about new vaccines and health topics, journalists will continue to play an essential role in providing crucial information that people need to care for themselves and their families.

Registration is open for a 30-minute National Press Club Journalism Institute webinar at 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Join this discussion with two prominent health experts on what journalists need to know regarding vaccines and current health issues this fall.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and George Washington University public health professor
  • Dr. Tina Tan, an infectious disease pediatrics physician and professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Moderator: Bara Vaida, the Institute's director of training and a longtime health care reporter

Participants will learn:

  • What you need to know about the COVID-19, flu vaccines
  • What to know about the new RSV vaccine for older adults and infants
  • Story ideas for engaging a COVID-weary community
  • Covering health equity and access angles

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Contact — Beth Francesco, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

Also from this source

Reporting on government shutdowns: Join National Press Club Journalism Institute webinar, Sept. 29

Health and policy journalist joins National Press Club Journalism Institute as new training director

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.