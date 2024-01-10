COVETRUS® TO SHOWCASE ITS VetSuite™ SOLUTION AT VMX 2024

Global leader in pet health will demonstrate how it helps improve financial and clinical outcomes for veterinary practices

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced its activities at VMX 2024, the world's largest veterinary education conference. During the event, the company will showcase its integrated VetSuite™ offering, an innovative end-to-end solution designed to deliver greater practice workflow efficiencies and cost savings to veterinarians so they can better compete in the marketplace and build stronger pet parent advocacy. The company will also showcase a new strategic collaboration with Zoetis Diagnostics that enables bidirectional connectivity between Zoetis' diagnostic instruments and Covetrus Pulse®, the industry's first cloud-based veterinary operating system. VMX 2024 will take place in Orlando, Fla., January 13-17, 2024.

VMX 2024

"At Covetrus we are revolutionizing animal care with our VetSuite solution, which bundles technology, products and services into a seamless connected care experience so practices can focus on what matters most: caring for our pets," said Matt Yordy, president of Covetrus North America. "Veterinarians are at the heart of everything we do at Covetrus, and we are committed to making sure they continue to thrive. We invite all VMX 2024 attendees to stop by our Covetrus booth to learn more."

Independent veterinary practices today face many hurdles, including rising costs, labor shortages and increased consumer marketplace competition. However, these burdens can be lessened when a veterinary practice chooses an integrated solution specifically designed to mitigate these challenges, such as cloud-based practice management software, a dedicated private-labeled online pharmacy and proprietary supplies and equipment. At VMX 2024, Covetrus will share with attendees how the holistic VetSuite approach to their practice can provide the solution they need for today's challenges.

In addition, the Covetrus' and Zoetis' exhibit booths will each have a section dedicated to the other. Covetrus and Zoetis are partnering to improve practice efficiency and enhance the experience of pet parents. Through this collaboration, veterinary practices in the U.S. will be able to integrate the diagnostic offerings of Zoetis Diagnostics with Covetrus Pulse. This strategic partnership allows for seamless data exchange between specialists and fast, reliable diagnostic results sent directly to the patient's record, which will enable veterinarians to spend more time with patients. It can also reduce chances of missed tests, save time by reducing redundant work, and improve efficiency in the practice, all of which will help veterinary teams deliver the best care possible.

"Covetrus and Zoetis share a common goal to be the veterinary industry's partners of choice to drive innovative solutions," Yordy said. "Together, our two companies are establishing a new standard of collaboration to continuously meet the needs of their veterinary partners."

Covetrus will also have a number of educational opportunities at VMX 2024 including:

Sponsored Educational Sessions:

Session Title: Evolving Care Expectations: 10 Ways to Enhance the Client and Veterinary Experience

Saturday, January 13th from 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm

Wendy Toth, publisher at Great Pet Care™, a Covetrus solution; Dr. Natalie Marks, DVM, president of Marks DVM Consulting; and Dr. Tierra Price, DVM, MPH, emergency veterinarian at Veterinary Emergency Group, will discuss how the humanization of pets and rapid changes in the demographics of pet ownership continue to impact care expectations for both clients and veterinary medicine.

Session Title: The Veterinary Market in Transition: Market Declines and The Importance of Productivity

Sunday, January 14th from 10:15 am – 11:00 am

Covetrus' own Matthew Salois, PhD, president of Veterinary Management Groups, and Stephanie Foster, director of customer education at Covetrus, will discuss the current state of the clinic and animal health market and how the use of technology can increase operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Session Title: Telemedicine and Veterinary-Client-Patient Relationship (VCPR): Opportunities and Risks

Tuesday, January 16th from 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm

Dr. Link Welborn, Chief Veterinary Officer at Covetrus, will discuss the components of telehealth and VCPR, the evidence associated with the benefits, use, and perceptions of telemedicine, and the pros and cons of the ability to establish a VCPR through electronic means.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global leader in animal health technology and services. Our mission is to drive better financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians. We bring together innovative products, technology and services into a holistic solution that helps make it easier for veterinarians to manage their practice and care for pets. Vets are at the center of everything we do. Together we are reimagining and redefining the world of veterinary medicine to improve animal health for today and tomorrow. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit covetrus.com.

