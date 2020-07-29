COVID-19 Boosts the Strategic Shift to Hybrid Cloud to Improve Healthcare Data Privacy and Patient Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 outbreak, the healthcare industry is realizing the importance of having data management solutions that support fluid data movement, flexible access, interoperability, and high scalability. According to HIMSS surveys and Frost & Sullivan's analysis, over 50% of health IT workloads are deployed in the cloud, which means that health IT leaders have already familiarized themselves with the cloud and are comfortable placing crucial data and analytics in it.

Frost & Sullivan's unique thought leadership paper, COVID-19 Crisis Highlights the Value of a Hybrid Cloud Strategy, examines the accelerated shift to the cloud in the current climate. It analyzes the key considerations when selecting a cloud partner and the impact an end-to-end service provider can have on an organization's long-term growth.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: https://go.frost.com/HYBRIDCLOUD.

"Healthcare organizations need to solidify their cloud versus on-premise strategy as well as rapidly deploy new applications and innovations," explained Greg Caressi, Transformational Health | Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "This, of course, does not mean every application should be moved to the cloud, but rather a strategic plan should be developed to best leverage cloud enablement, based on specific organizational infrastructure, facilities, and needs. Ideally, a cloud infrastructure vendor can be a strategic partner in both planning and execution to maximize efficiency."

"Nutanix's cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions are emerging as an ideal partner with one-click application management and mobility across public, private, and hybrid clouds. These solutions improve clinical and IT workflows throughout the continuum of care," added Cheryl Rodenfels, Healthcare Strategist, at Nutanix. "This freedom to build the preferred cloud deployment allows customers to run any application, including electronic health records (EHR), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and Big Data, to improve the quality of patient care and lower the total cost of ownership."

Nutanix can offer a host of benefits to healthcare companies and enhance their ease of doing business by:

Delivering a robust, scalable, and simple solution that can move from on-premise to a cloud environment and back to optimally manage cost and performance.

Managing all leading virtual desktop environments.

Offering world-class application programming interface ( API ) management to support all current and future applications.

( ) management to support all current and future applications. Leveraging deep experience with security and privacy to manage healthcare data.

