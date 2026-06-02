Coway Launches Its First Fan, the Airmega Pedestal Fan P50, Expanding Its Smart Home Lineup With Powerful, Quiet Cooling

New smart pedestal fan combines customizable airflow, sleek modern design, and whisper-quiet performance for year-round indoor comfort.

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, the leading wellness tech company, today announced the launch of the Airmega Pedestal Fan P50, the first smart fan in the award-winning Airmega lineup, designed to deliver powerful airflow, quiet operation, and elevated comfort for modern living spaces.

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As consumers continue to invest in smart, design-forward home comfort solutions, demand for products that seamlessly combine performance, convenience, and aesthetics continues to rise. The Airmega Pedestal Fan P50 expands Coway's growing smart home lineup with tailored capabilities and intuitive features designed to support comfort in all climates.

The Airmega Pedestal Fan P50 delivers 800 cubic feet per minute of airflow with an impressive max distance of 108 feet, all while operating at an ultra-quiet 18.5 decibels. Featuring a sleek arched silhouette and four intelligent lifestyle modes, including direct voice activation for hands-free control, the Airmega Pedestal Fan P50 reimagines the traditional fan experience with personalized comfort and modern convenience.

Key features include:

Direct Voice Control: Voice-activated commands within a 15-foot range with no apps or Wi-Fi required.

Voice-activated commands within a 15-foot range with no apps or Wi-Fi required. Three-blade, Eagle Vane Design: Inspired by the glide of an eagle's wing and paired with a high-performance brushless DC motor to deliver powerful yet ultra-quiet airflow at just 18.5 decibels.

Inspired by the glide of an eagle's wing and paired with a high-performance brushless DC motor to deliver powerful yet ultra-quiet airflow at just 18.5 decibels. Four Lifestyle Modes: Smart: Features an integrated thermal sensor that actively monitors ambient room temperature, automatically calibrating airflow and fan speed in real time for effortless comfort. Turbo: Accelerates airflow to Level 12 while automatically expanding to maximum horizontal and vertical oscillation angles for high-speed circulation. Engineered to enhance existing heating or cooling performance. Natural Wind: 5 different speed intensity levels to mimic the gentle, irregular rhythm of outdoor breeze. Sleep: Tailor your night with three distinct cycles, each carefully engineered with a sequence of Quick Cool-Down, Steady Drift, and Deep Sleep Sustain stages.

Auto Dual-Axis Oscillation: Tailored air circulation to distribute both cool and warm air by adjusting vertical (up to 90°) and horizontal (up to 120°) ranges.

Tailored air circulation to distribute both cool and warm air by adjusting vertical (up to 90°) and horizontal (up to 120°) ranges. Adjustable Height: Customize your airflow level with four distinct height configurations, adjustable from 23 to 41 inches for flexible placement, allowing you to instantly switch from desk use to full standing height. Features a built-in handle for effortless portability around the home.

Customize your airflow level with four distinct height configurations, adjustable from 23 to 41 inches for flexible placement, allowing you to instantly switch from desk use to full standing height. Features a built-in handle for effortless portability around the home. User-Friendly Design : Easy disassembly for cleaning with a sleek arched structure to minimize air resistance, plus a front touch panel and remote control for seamless operation.

: Easy disassembly for cleaning with a sleek arched structure to minimize air resistance, plus a front touch panel and remote control for seamless operation. Energy Efficient Performance: Only 29 watts of power and timer settings for up to 6 hours to meet cooling needs while conserving energy.

The Airmega Pedestal Fan P50 ($129.99) is available now in White at Cowaymega.com and will be available on Amazon. To learn more about Coway, visit Cowaymega.com.

About Coway

Coway (S. Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers and Bidetmega for bathrooms. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 6,800 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology. The Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty and the Airmega 200M have been part of Wirecutter's Top Picks for 10 years and have won multiple awards from respected outlets, like Parents, GQ, Apartment Therapy, and more.

The Coway R&D Center, the company's environmental technology research institute, is Asia's largest lab dedicated to air, water and sleep technologies. A team of over 400 researchers collaborate there to design, develop and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway's U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com.

SOURCE Coway