Coway Launches the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS, A Smart Technology-Enabled Version of the Internet's Top-Rated Air Purifier

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway , a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, announced the launch of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS. This is a smart technology-enhanced version of Coway's wildly popular Coway AP-1512HH, dubbed the "Mighty." The new air purifier features their most advanced three-stage filtration process yet, as well as a new honeycomb activated carbon filter, similar to that of the other purifiers in their premium, Coway Airmega air purifier line.

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS provides clean, purified air by effectively eliminating 99.97 percent of particulates as small as 0.3 micron, including dust, pollen and smoke particles from your space. Using three-stage filtration, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS features a honeycomb, activated carbon filter made with natural coconut fibers, as well as a true HEPA air filter and ensures air is truly clean. With its modern design, the powerful system notifies users of the air quality they are breathing in real-time and automatically changes fan speeds to ensure they are breathing the cleanest air possible.

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS is equipped with WiFi connectivity and is capable of connecting to the Coway IoCare application, allowing users to remotely check the air quality in their home, receive real-time outdoor air quality updates and even remotely activate the unit.

Designed to seamlessly fit into your home, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS offers convenient features such as:

Improved, three-stage filter system

Real-time air quality indicator

Automatic air speed control with five fan speeds (Auto/Low/Medium/High/Eco)

Smart monitoring via the IoCare app

Room size: 325 sq. ft

Dimensions: 16.8 x 18.3 x 9.6 inches

Net weight: 12.34 lbs

Noise level as low as 24.4 dB

Like the other purifiers in Coway's collection, this air purifier can help alleviate asthma and allergy symptoms, filter dander from pets and ease exposure to secondhand smoke. The Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS's three-stage filtration system also helps eliminate odors in the air while cleaning and purifying. The unit is capable of generating and maintaining pure air in rooms up to 325 square feet, which is the size of an average bedroom.

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS is immediately available for $299.00 on October 7, 2019 on www.cowaymega.com.

About Coway

Helping people live better, healthier lives has been Coway's healthy obsession since they began in 1989. Coway has become a leading, award-winning provider of home-health technology known for its leading air purifier, water purifier, and body solutions. As a research and development-driven organization, Coway employs close to 235 researchers and holds over 4,709 intellectual properties as of 2019, including utility patents, trademarks and designs. Coway's R&D division is focused on developing sustainable technologies related to healthy water, air and home, and creating innovation related to smart technologies and the IoT.

Contact: Gabie Kur

BAM Communications

(516) 567-3036

coway@bamcommunications.biz

SOURCE Coway

Related Links

https://www.cowaymega.com

