Cowboy Up! Main Event Kicks Off Year One Of Dallas Cowboys Partnership With 60 Minutes Of Free Game Play & Custom Cowboys Birthday Party Packages

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things are as fun to celebrate as kids' birthday parties and the kickoff of football season.

Now at Main Event, one of the fastest growing social and family entertainment brands in the country, guests will have a chance to do both now more than ever.

In recognition of its first-year partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, Main Event is marking the 60th season of Cowboys football by offering fans 60 minutes of FREE game play with the purchase of 60 minutes on every Cowboys gameday. The 60 minutes of free play is available on the more than 120 games inside each center beginning on Sunday, Sept. 13.

"Parties and celebrations are core to the culture at Main Event, and during a year that people are looking for safe ways to spend time together, we couldn't think of a better way to make that possible than by activating around Cowboys gamedays," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event Entertainment. "Enjoying Dallas Cowboys games are a tradition for so many families, and we think adding our form of entertainment to the gameday watching experience only brings even more reasons to celebrate with each other during the game."

Additionally, kids and families can now celebrate birthdays at Main Event with the most epic Cowboys themed party, as an add-on to any birthday package.

"Main Event has truly developed a Dallas Cowboys birthday party experience that is hard to beat," said Jerry Jones, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Dallas Cowboys. "Our brands are such a tremendous fit for one another because Main Event is a great place to celebrate and Cowboys fans are always looking for creative ways to have a good time. We are thrilled to announce that Cowboys fans are able to add 60 minutes of free game play to their gameday routine and celebrate birthdays of all ages exclusively through Main Event."

Cowboys fans who book a themed birthday party at Main Event between now and the end of September will receive a chance to win six suite tickets to an upcoming Cowboys home game as well. Main Event hosts more than 50,000 birthdays a year, and these new one-of-a-kind Cowboys parties can include:

Cowboys-themed decorations and party favors

Punchbowl digital invites featuring Cowboys players

Video shoutout from a Cowboys star player Jaylon Smith and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders "Players path" treasure hunts featuring the favorite games of Cowboys players, such as:

Down The Clown – Dak Prescott



Cruisin Blast – Ceedee Lamb



Let's Bounce – Zeke Elliott



Big Bass Wheel – Leighton Vander Esch



Hyper Shoot – Demarcus Lawrence



Whack 'n Win – Jaylon Smith

Importantly, Main Event continues to operate under its "Play Smart, Play Safe" plan that includes some of the industry's best new operating procedures. All team members receive temperature checks prior to starting work and are required to wear masks and gloves. On top of that, Main Event has more than 50 social distancing markers throughout each center, several sanitization stations, team members solely dedicated to cleaning surfaces, a valet bowling service that enables guests to point at which bowling ball they'd like to use and a team member selects it for them, reduced capacity, contactless QR code menus plus spaced out seating in the bar and restaurant.

For more information on packages, pricing and availability, please visit www.maineventbirthdays.com. The 60 for 60 promotion and Cowboys packages will be available at the following Main Event locations: Lubbock, Grand Prairie, Frisco, Lewisville, Plano, Grapevine, Fort Worth North, Fort Worth South, San Antonio West, San Antonio North, Laredo, Pharr, Austin, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Each Main Event center consists of state-of-the-art bowling, interactive laser tag, billiards and an innovative games gallery featuring more than 120 of the latest interactive arcade games – all under one roof – creating a multi-sensory gaming experience like no other. Whether looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs – Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge friends to a game or two. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 44 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, interactive laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, supporting via custom birthday celebrations for kids and other marketing initiatives. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

