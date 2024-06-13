Main Event Unveils Unlimited, Value-Driven Family Fun All Summer with their Summer Season Pass

Plus, get in "Main Event Shape" with new seasonal offerings, discounts, deals and more

COPPELL, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the temperatures steadily rising, Main Event – one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands and the go-to destination for shared family fun – is celebrating the season by inviting families, friends and everyone in between to get "in Main Event shape" for their most fun and memorable summer yet. Now through Labor Day Weekend, guests can reap the benefits of the best value of the summer, Main Event's Summer Season Pass , as well as new limited-time menu offerings and discounts on food and beverage items.

Celebrate a summer of unlimited fun with Main Event's Summer Season Pass

Starting at just $32.99, the basic-level Summer Season Pass offers a one-time, flat rate of fun and includes unlimited bowling on weekdays, free bowling shoe rentals, as well as 10% off food and non-alcoholic beverages. Upgrade your fun for $57.99 to the premium pass, which includes unlimited laser tag, billiards and gravity ropes, as well as 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages and $5 game card bonus with the purchase of any Fun Card package.

Families and friends can also cool off at Main Event with the latest limited-time offering – the Summer Splasher, topped with freeze-dried Skittles and whipped cream. Inspired by the trending candy craze, the new over-the-top, multisensory experience will have kids (and kid at heart) poppin' all summer long for just $4.99. Summer Splashers are also available as a birthday party add-on.

The fun isn't just for kids – for adults 21 years of age and older, enjoy a new Splasher-Rita for $9.99 all summer long. Topped with freeze-dried candy, blue sugar rim and a sour candy strip skewer, the tropical margarita is the perfect way to be transported to paradise.

"With school out of session, parents can rest easy knowing that at Main Event, affordable family fun is not only what we're best at year round, but that we really up the ante during the summer to offer fun ways to stay cool and have fun," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer at Main Event. "Our Summer Season Pass, budget-friendly deals and social media-worthy dining experiences provide an ideal way to avoid excessive screen time and boredom during the summer at an unbeatable value."

The new Summer Season pass and limited-time menu items will be spotlighted in Main Event's new creative campaign, which features a humorous take on "getting in summer shape." The campaign is a rallying call for families and friends everywhere to level up their play this summer and become the fiercest kingpin, billiards, baller or laser-focused gaming warriors around. Check out the new campaign on YouTube, Meta channels, TikTok and CTV/OOT throughout the season.

Main Event's Summer Season Pass can be purchased conveniently in-center, online or through the app. For more information about the Pass and other Main Event offerings, please visit https://www.mainevent.com/specials .

About Main Event Entertainment:

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 59 centers in 20 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 165 stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

