Cows, land and luxury: In the rolling northern Hill Country, a Texas cattle ranch with sprawling home, perfect pastures, sparkling ponds and Instagram views is for sale

DALLAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to offer one of the most spectacular cattle ranches in the northern Texas Hill County, the Williams Ranch in Covington, just one hour south of the booming Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

In the same family for generations, the 664.5-acre ranch is currently an income-producing endeavor for running cattle and cutting hay. This property is complemented by a luxurious single-story home, multiple barns, multiple pastures and excellent surface water. In the eco-region of Texas called Eastern Cross Timbers, the ranch is emblematic of the beautiful rolling terrain and long views in this uniquely special part of the state.

The property itself is a paradise, with multiple spring-fed ponds ready to cast a line into and beautiful hardwood trees throughout. The Darr Branch Creek runs through the center of the ranch. Seven separate pastures are ideal for rotating and grazing cattle, while nine spring-fed tanks water both the livestock and wildlife.

The ranch's impressive gated entrance of stone and iron fronts the sprawling, stone-clad home, built in 1999 and designed for comfortable living and easy entertaining. It offers large living spaces, two fireplaces, a chef's kitchen with a breakfast bar and three en-suite bedrooms, including the primary suite with its spacious bedroom, private bath and cedar-lined closets.

The recreational pursuits can be boundless here. Enjoy riding horses or ATVs through the pastures or sitting in a deer stand in the early morning, watching nature come to life. Every day, the sun rises and sets over the gently rolling grasslands and shimmering, spring-fed ponds.

Williams Ranch features more than 5,500 feet of frontage on FM 67, which runs northeast to State Highway 81 and southwest to the small Texas town of Blum. With county-road frontage on its west side, too, there are many options for developing the property, should that time come. The ranch's location — just west of Covington, approximately 14 miles north of Hillsboro, 15 miles south of Cleburne and just 50 miles south of Dallas-Fort Worth — makes it irresistible as a working ranch, a peaceful oasis and/or a future legacy property with tremendous potential.

Williams Ranch, at 1226 FM 67 in Covington, Texas, is offered for $8,000,000.

