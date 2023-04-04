Cox Automotive Unlocks More ActivEngage Messaging Innovations

Offers face-to-face video chat engagement to build an even higher rapport between automotive dealers and consumers.

Finance Managers can now interact directly with their remote customers face-to-face, assisting them through the digital retailing process.

Provides dealer-customer engagement at its highest level to meet today's shoppers and encourage more of the deal completion process online.

Ability to scale up or down managed live chat services to keep digital dealerships staffed 24/7 and eliminate missed opportunities.

ATLANTA and ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive announced today that they have unlocked more ActivEngage messaging innovations across several Cox Automotive retailing brands and solutions including (Autotrader, Accelerate My Deal, Dealer.com and Kelley Blue Book). Cox Automotive will now offer face-to-face video during live chats in the messaging window supporting dealer-customer engagement at its highest level to help guide today's shoppers through the digital retailing process and encourage more of the deal completion process online.

ActivEngage Messaging will be available through Cox Automotive brands and solutions Q2, 2023. This will allow dealers to scale up or down managed live, online chat support to build relationships while trusting that digital dealerships are kept staffed 24/7 to eliminate missed opportunities.

"With more than half of all vehicle transactions in 2023 predicted to be conducted with at least one digital step or tool, maximizing value from every customer interaction is paramount," said Jessica Stafford, SVP of Consumer Solutions, Cox Automotive. "Building trust, confidence and rapport through face-to-face engagements will help us deliver the car buying experience today's consumer expects."

Messaging Innovation Highlights

People-powered interactive messaging solutions enhance the natural progression of conversations, allowing automotive dealers to engage shoppers in their preferred communication channel while cultivating high-quality, deep shopper profiles from numerous ways to interact and gather insight.

With this innovative messaging technology brought to you by the Cox Automotive and ActivEngage exclusive partnership, customers can expect:

Face-to-face video chat sessions online so you never leave the customer side, whether remote or in person.

Follow the shopper throughout every step of the online deal completion --providing the live, in-person feel you get on location at the dealership.

Empower automotive dealers and consumers to build relationships with engagement experts, specifically trained to drive digital retailing conversations that turn into sales.

"Dealers understand how critical it is to make digital consumer experiences more human and engaging," said Eric Schlesinger, Chief Revenue Officer for ActivEngage. "This unique collaboration between two industry powerhouses helps dealers better meet consumers online to create an emotional connection to the dealership and their purchase. The enhanced service will guide shoppers through the digital retail process and gather essential insight for more productive in-person conversations."

For more information about Cox Automotive, visit coxautoinc.com .

For more information about ActivEngage, visit ActivEngage.com .

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, automakers, dealers, retailers, lenders and fleet owners. The company has 25,000+ employees on five continents and a family of trusted brands that includes Autotrader®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital™ and vAuto®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on Twitter, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About ActivEngage

ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. Founded in 2007, ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. The success of ActivEngage lies in its highly-trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and ever-evolving, web-based software. From chat, text, and Facebook Messenger to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience. Visit activengage.com.

