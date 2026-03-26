Cox Cleantech Accelerator Welcomes a New Cohort, Advancing Atlanta Cleantech Innovation

The program increases its investment to $250,000 per startup to build and scale next-gen clean technology

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cox Cleantech Accelerator, a partnership between Cox Enterprises, gener8tor and the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub, today announces its third cohort of companies developing innovative solutions for the most pressing sustainability challenges of our time. The 12-week, in-person program now includes an investment of $250,000 per startup. It aims to help early-stage companies scale technologies that address climate change and environmental challenges while strengthening the cleantech ecosystem in Georgia, the Southeast and beyond. Part of Cox Enterprises' more than $3 billion investment in cleantech solutions, the accelerator reflects the company's long-term commitment to building the next generation of cleantech leaders and establishing Atlanta as a leading cleantech startup hub.

New cohort of innovative startups to build next-gen clean technology

"The Cox Cleantech Accelerator reflects our dedication to building a thriving venture ecosystem in Atlanta and across the Southeast," said Jack Semrau, Atlanta Venture Ecosystem lead at Cox Enterprises. "By investing in promising founders from Atlanta and beyond, bringing them together in the city, and connecting them with the resources, expertise and networks they need, we're accelerating the development of technologies that can benefit both the economy and the environment."

The 2026 cohort brings together five startups tackling challenges across energy infrastructure, sustainable materials, solar asset management and circular economy solutions.

WattsUp (Birmingham, AL) provides an autonomous operations platform that uses real-time data and automated dispatching to reduce electric vehicle charger downtime and improve network reliability.





(Birmingham, AL) provides an autonomous operations platform that uses real-time data and automated dispatching to reduce electric vehicle charger downtime and improve network reliability. Silvis Materials (Boulder, CO) has developed a patent-pending, bio-based adhesive that eliminates formaldehyde while delivering a lower-carbon alternative for construction and packaging industries.





(Boulder, CO) has developed a patent-pending, bio-based adhesive that eliminates formaldehyde while delivering a lower-carbon alternative for construction and packaging industries. LCOE.ai (Atlanta, GA) deploys AI-powered agents that automate solar asset management tasks such as asset prioritization and compliance reporting, improving operational performance.





(Atlanta, GA) deploys AI-powered agents that automate solar asset management tasks such as asset prioritization and compliance reporting, improving operational performance. Fordje (Portland, OR) offers a platform that provides instant access to city-specific climate, fire and zoning codes, reducing costly redesigns and accelerating project approvals for cleantech developers.





(Portland, OR) offers a platform that provides instant access to city-specific climate, fire and zoning codes, reducing costly redesigns and accelerating project approvals for cleantech developers. Buckstop (Washington, DC) delivers transaction-backed intelligence and automated reporting to establish reliable residual value benchmarks for energy and infrastructure assets, enabling circular economy outcomes.

"Cleantech innovation is essential to building a more sustainable and resilient economy," said Miguel Granier, managing director of the Cox Cleantech Accelerator. "By increasing our investment and connecting founders with industry leaders across Cox and our broader Atlanta network, we're enabling startups to move faster, from breakthrough innovation to scalable solutions that can deliver real economic and environmental impact at scale."

The Cox Cleantech Accelerator targets pre-seed to seed-stage companies with market validated technology and teams positioned to scale. The 12-week, Atlanta-based program includes hands-on guidance in enterprise customer acquisition, fundraising and dedicated mentorship from Cox and a deep network of business leaders. Through the program, Cox Enterprises is helping build the next generation of cleantech leaders, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for businesses, communities and the planet.

Over the course of the program, founders will explore Atlanta's deep cleantech and sustainability ecosystem, and engage with investors, partners and industry leaders at major innovation events, including Atlanta Tech Week and Super South. The cohort founders will also have an opportunity for an encore at the Cox Cleantech Accelerator LIVE event in October.

The Cox Cleantech Accelerator is also recruiting founders for its new Residency program, expected to launch later this year. The six-week, in-person Residency program aims to advance very early-stage startups in the Southeast developing frontier cleantech technologies. Selected companies will receive a $10,000 stipend and programming designed to equip founders to land an initial pilot or customer and prepare for investment.

For more information about the Cox Cleantech Accelerator and the programs, visit gener8tor.com/Cox.

About gener8tor

gener8tor fosters innovation ecosystems through its accelerator programs, venture capital funds, and skills-based workforce initiatives. With a strong track record of supporting high-growth companies, gener8tor has expanded across the U.S. and internationally, building partnerships with governments, corporations, universities, and economic development organizations to drive entrepreneurship and economic impact. gener8tor operates accelerators across 45 cities, 25 states and 3 countries, working with more than 300 startups per year. To date, gener8tor has worked with more than 2,100 startups that have cumulatively gone on to raise more than $2.9B in financing and employ more than 11,000 people. For more information, visit www.gener8tor.com.

About Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub

Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub is a 501c3 public-private-academic partnership that aims to make innovation a driver of a robust, inclusive cleantech economy that creates jobs in growth industries, commercializes technology that combats climate change and elevates people and communities throughout Georgia and the Southeast. By making it easier for innovators to access the talent, capital and resources necessary to create organizations built to last, the Hub aims to make Georgia a leader in cleantech innovation and tomorrow's growth industries. For more information on how to get involved, visit gacth.org.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history of over 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises