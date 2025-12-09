Cox Enterprises Launches New Cox Outdoors Business Segment

Cox Outdoors unites the company's recent investments in outdoor-recreation businesses and expands its focus on conservation

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced the launch of Cox Outdoors, a new business segment dedicated to outdoor recreation and conservation. Cox Outdoors brings together two of Cox's most recent investments: Loop Tackle, a company committed to producing expert fly-fishing equipment and protecting wild fish and wild places, and KUIU, a company focused on creating the world's most innovative outdoor performance gear.

Bringing these two well-respected businesses together under Cox Outdoors will accelerate their ability to scale. It will also allow Loop Tackle and KUIU to help keep the wild corners of the world wild for the next generation by crafting gear that takes adventurers deeper into nature, sharing stories and inspiring action. Cox sees these as the first of many potential investments in this $37 billion market.

"Cox Outdoors is a way for us to continue diversifying into new industries that let us make a meaningful difference on the world around us," said Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO, Cox Enterprises. "This new business segment is rooted in something I care deeply about: conservation. Protecting the wild places that make life richer for all of us and caring for our planet has never mattered more."

Cox Outdoors is the latest business segment established by Cox to house multiple companies operating in the same industry. The company's Cox Farms division comprises the BrightFarms and Mucci Farms brands, while its Cox Automotive division includes 13 primary brands, including Autotrader and Kelly Blue Book.

Will Thorburn leads this part of the company as president of Cox Outdoors. He has been with Cox for 15 years, was previously head of Cox Cleantech, and has held various strategy roles with Cox Communications. During his time leading Cox Cleantech, he helped identify and execute investments, strategic partnerships, and new business opportunities for Cox in the cleantech industry. Prior to joining Cox, Thorburn was a member of the mergers and acquisitions team at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

"Cox Outdoors is all about connecting people with nature," said Thorburn. "As our lives get more digital, we want to invest in companies that help people go deep into the wilderness and share stories that inspire others to take action and protect wild places for future generations."

Cox Outdoors builds on Cox Enterprises' ongoing commitment to building a better future. Together, the James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Enterprises have contributed more than $325 million to environmental and conservation causes. Additionally, Cox Enterprises has invested more than $2 billion in cleantech businesses and technologies.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

