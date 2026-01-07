Cox Enterprises Names Barry Ohlson SVP of Public Policy and Government Affairs

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises appointed Barry Ohlson as senior vice president of Public Policy and Government Affairs, effective Jan. 1. In this role, Ohlson leads Cox's public policy office, representing the company's voice in government and policy matters. The office works to advance Cox's interests, reduce risk and open new opportunities through advocacy and collaboration.

Ohlson's team is focused on regulatory, legislative and political issues. They also collaborate with Cox company leaders, peer companies, consultants, law firms, trade associations and coalitions.

Barry Ohlson, SVP of Public Policy and Government Affairs, Cox Enterprises

"Barry's vast expertise in government relations, along with his unwavering commitment to collaboration, make him the ideal leader to guide our advocacy efforts," said Jennifer Hightower, Cox Enterprises executive vice president and chief legal officer. "Under Barry's leadership, Cox will continue its engagement with policymakers, government officials and our trade associations on the issues critical to our business."

Ohlson brings more than three decades of experience in regulatory and government affairs. Most recently, he served as vice president of regulatory affairs, shaping Cox's regulatory agenda and representing the company before federal decision makers and industry groups. He joined Cox in 2010 after serving as a partner at Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP and spending more than six years at the Federal Communications Commission.

Recognized as a leader in his field, Ohlson is a past president of the Federal Communications Bar Association and served on the FCBA Executive Committee for nearly a decade. He holds a law degree from George Washington University and a bachelor's degree from William & Mary.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises