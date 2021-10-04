Cox Conserves Heroes Voting is Open

The James M. Cox Foundation will donate a total of $140,000 to environmental nonprofits selected by 12 Cox Conserves Heroes, including $50,000 to a grand prize winner selected through a public voting process.

Cox and The Trust for Public Land selected regional Cox Conserves Heroes from dozens of nominations submitted this summer. The public are invited to vote for their favorite from the four regional finalists through Oct. 15.

Northeast Region

Finalist: Jane Sherman, Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council

First Runner Up: John-Paul Anderson, Miami-Dade Coastal Cleanup

Second Runner Up: Randy Thoren, Friends of Green Lane Park

South Region

Finalist: Glenn Legacki, Trees Atlanta

First Runner Up: Denise Richard Lanclos, Scenic Lafayette

Second Runner Up: Michelle Rice, Burgess Peterson Academy Organic Garden

Midwest Region

Finalist: Naomi Davis, BIG (Blacks in Green)

First Runner Up: Jeff Lennartz, West Creek Conservancy

Second Runner Up: Jane Balaban, Forest Preserves of Cook County

West Region

Finalist: Diane Vaszily, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

First Runner Up: Douglas "McD" Philpotts, Malama Learning Center

Second Runner Up: Maile Melrose, Friends of the Amy B.H. Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden

"The 2021 Cox Conserves Heroes have worked to build and preserve hundreds of miles of public trails, fostered a respect for open spaces and contributed to improving the environment in their communities," said Maury Wolfe, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility and public affairs for Cox Enterprises. "Their deep commitment to the environment benefits communities at large and gives us hope for a better, greener future."

"Over the past year, we've seen just how essential publicly accessible nature is to our mental and physical well-being. But across America, 100 million people—including 28 million kids—do not have access to a park or quality green space close to home," said Diane Regas, president and CEO of The Trust for Public Land. "We're proud to join Cox Enterprises in recognizing these incredible volunteers who are helping to close our country's park equity gap by bringing quality green space to their communities."

Visit coxconservesheroes.com/vote to vote for one of the four finalists.

Cox Conserves Heroes is part of the national Cox Conserves sustainability initiative that was launched by our chairman, Jim Kennedy. Since 2007, we've invested more than $1 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies and set goals to send zero waste to landfill by 2024 and become carbon and water neutral by 2034.

