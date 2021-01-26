Cox Enterprises Accelerates Sustainability Goals by 10 Years

Since Cox set its original goals in 2013, clean technologies and renewables have advanced, and the costs associated with these industries have decreased. At the same time, the pace of climate change has led to ever-worsening consequences and driven a more urgent need for change.

"Our planet is in crisis," said Ira Pearl, vice president of environmental sustainability. "Corporate involvement is critical to addressing climate change. When companies, governments and people work together, we can build a more sustainable future."

By achieving carbon and water neutrality 10 years earlier, Cox will substantially reduce its total greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere, while also having a meaningful impact on both drinking water and water-related ecosystems. The Zero Waste to Landfill goal will retain its original target of 2024.

Recent advancements in clean technology and the reduced cost of renewable energy have now put these goals within closer reach. The company's new strategy includes a clear roadmap to achieve these accelerated goals, including:

Reducing Cox's energy use (75% of our carbon footprint), while replacing the energy we must use with renewable resources.

Leveraging new and emerging technologies, utilizing a whole facility approach to reduce energy demand and generate green energy, reducing water use, and driving waste diversion.

Reducing water consumption by 30% within our facilities and working with external partners on projects to replenish the remaining 70%.

Investing in rainwater harvesting, water reclamation and facility water reductions to achieve the 30% reduction within Cox's built environment.

Cox also partners with its highly engaged employees, who are a tremendous source of inspiration and ideas to help achieve water and carbon neutrality. The company is enhancing employee education on what can be done at work and home, while offering more immersive and engaging ways for employees to participate.

With nearly $140 million invested in more than 400 projects, Cox has long been committed to driving meaningful progress toward environmental change. Some of its investments include New River Clean Energy, which captures landfill gas to generate renewable energy and reduce methane emissions, and the development of 63 solar arrays in 34 locations. To learn more about Cox's commitment to sustainability, visit www.CoxCSRReport.com.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive, and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Related Links

www.coxenterprises.com

