Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land Announce Open Voting for the 2019 National Cox Conserves Heroes Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land announce that voting for the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero is now open until Oct. 15, 2019. One national winner will be selected from nine local winners and will receive $50,000 to donate to their environmental nonprofit of choice, courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation. Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com to view the nine local winners' videos and vote on your favorite. Voting is open to the public.

The Cox Conserves Heroes program is celebrating 11 years of recognizing community members who work tirelessly to create, preserve or enhance outdoor spaces. Local winners from Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington received a $10,000 grant to their environmental nonprofit of choice, given by the James M. Cox Foundation, the Cox-affiliated foundation.

Judging panels in each market selected the local winners, who are now finalists for the national competition.

"The Cox Conserves Heroes program highlights some of the great work happening in communities around the country," said Maury Wolfe, senior director Corporate Responsibility and Public Affairs, Cox Enterprises. "It's our 11th year supporting this program and giving these volunteers the recognition they deserve. It continues to be Cox's honor to play a role in helping make the world a better place for the next generation."

In partnership with The Trust for Public Land, Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises' national Cox Conserves sustainability program. Through the Cox Conserves Heroes program, the James M. Cox Foundation has contributed nearly $1 million to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.

The winner of the 2019 National Cox Conserves Hero award will be announced in late October.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive services and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and Cox Media Group. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or us follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises and @AlexTaylor_Cox.

About The Trust for Public Land

The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. Millions of people live near a Trust for Public Land park, garden, or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year. To support The Trust for Public Land and share why nature matters to you, visit www.tpl.org.

