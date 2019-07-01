Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land Launch National Cox Conserves Heroes Awards

Celebrating its 11th year, the Cox Conserves Heroes program accepts nominations in nine select markets: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington. A panel of local and environmental leaders will select the winner in each market. The winners will then become candidates for the national title.

Local winners in the above markets will designate a $10,000 grant to the environmental nonprofit of their choice, given by the James M. Cox Foundation, the Cox-affiliated foundation. The James M. Cox Foundation will also award $50,000 to the national winner's nonprofit of choice.

The public can nominate volunteers by completing a brief online form on coxconservesheroes.com now through July 31. National voting starts Oct. 1, and anyone can nominate at the local level or cast a ballot for their favorite finalist in the national competition.

The winner of the national competition will be announced in late October.

Nominees must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Their activity creates, protects and/or beautifies an outdoor community space.

Their activity is done on a volunteer basis and is not part of paid employment.

Their activity inspires others to engage in community conservation.

Over the past 11 years, the Cox Conserves Heroes program has contributed nearly $1M to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers across the country.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive services and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and Cox Media Group. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or us follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises and @AlexTaylor_Cox.

About The Trust for Public Land

The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. Millions of people live near a Trust for Public Land park, garden, or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year. To support The Trust for Public Land and share why nature matters to you, visit www.tpl.org.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Related Links

www.coxenterprises.com

