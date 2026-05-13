Cox Enterprises Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Dallas Clement to become President and Chief Operating Officer;

Perley McBride named Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced changes to its executive leadership team that support the company's continued focus on growth and diversification of its family of businesses.

Dallas Clement, President and Chief Financial Officer, Cox Enterprises Perley McBride, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Cox Communications

Dallas Clement, currently president and CFO of Cox Enterprises, will become president and chief operating officer. A 35-year veteran of Cox, Clement has held executive roles across all divisions of the company. He oversees Cox's business operations and leads initiatives to expand Cox's portfolio in new industries, with a focus on emerging businesses that embrace new technologies and align with Cox's long-held values.

"As we continue shaping what's next for Cox Enterprises, we will be highly intentional in how we deploy capital to invest in our growth and diversification strategies," said Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO, Cox Enterprises. "Dallas is a long-time Cox leader and there are few people that I trust more than him. I have complete confidence in his ability to continue driving the next phase of growth for Cox and the expansion of our portfolio of companies."

Clement will continue to be responsible for Cox Enterprises' growth operations, strategy and investments, and corporate development organizations, as well as the company's venture capital fund, Socium Ventures. He will continue to report directly to Taylor.

Perley McBride, currently executive vice president and CFO of Cox Communications, will become chief financial and administrative officer for Cox Enterprises. He will be responsible for the company's finance, technology, corporate services and sustainability organizations. He will report directly to Taylor.

McBride has more than 30 years of experience in the communications industry at both domestic and multinational companies. Prior to joining Cox Communications in 2018, he held CFO roles at Frontier Communications, Cable & Wireless PLC, Cricket Communications and Leap Wireless. He also served as EVP of finance for The Weather Channel.

"Perley is a strong business leader with a long track record of success, both inside and outside Cox," said Taylor. "He is a trusted partner and collaborator who is highly respected throughout our company, and I'm grateful for all he's done during his time at Cox Communications. I look forward to having him join our leadership team at Cox Enterprises."

Taylor was appointed CEO of Cox Enterprises in 2018. Under his leadership, the company has transformed its portfolio of businesses with acquisitions and investments into new industries including greenhouse agriculture, advanced recycling, public sector technology and outdoor adventure.

"These leadership changes support our future vision for an evolved Cox Enterprises. Continuing to diversify our family of businesses and create new opportunities is one of the most important things we will be focused on going forward. And I know we can always rely on our strong, adaptable leaders to help carry us forward," added Taylor.

Clement and McBride will officially transition into their new roles this summer.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately-held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries, including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit www.CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises