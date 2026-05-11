Paul Curran Named President and Publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cox Enterprises appoints longtime media industry leader

to guide digital growth and community impact

ATLANTA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced that Paul Curran has been named the new president and publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), a trusted source of local journalism serving Atlanta and the Southeast, effective June 29.

Paul Curran, President and Publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Curran will lead the AJC's growth strategy and continue driving its transformation into a modern media company. Core to this work is the AJC's commitment to delivering independent, high-quality journalism while evolving its product experience to meet the evolving needs and habits of news consumers. For more than 150 years, the AJC has played a vital role in helping communities across Atlanta and the Southeast understand the issues that shape their lives. Curran will build on that history, driving journalism that reaches more people, in more ways, every day.

"Paul is exactly the right leader for the AJC's future," said Shereta Williams, executive vice president of Growth Operations at Cox Enterprises. "He knows how to grow a modern media business while staying grounded in what matters most: supporting journalists, serving the community and earning readers' trust. We're thrilled to welcome him in this position."

Curran brings nearly three decades of media leadership experience across local TV and media organizations in multiple U.S. markets. He has most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Cox Media (the advertising sales division of Cox Communications). Previously, he was executive vice president of Cox Media Group Television and market vice president for Cox Media Group Orlando.

Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises, emphasized the AJC's enduring civic role. "The AJC is an integral part of Atlanta's story," said Taylor. "Good journalism makes us stronger as a community by holding public leaders accountable and helping all of us make sense of a changing world. We embrace our responsibility to carry that legacy forward and invest in the next generation of journalists and readers, and we know Paul shares this commitment."

"The AJC is essential to how Atlanta and the Southeast stay informed, engaged, and connected," said Curran. "I'm thrilled to help advance Cox's longstanding commitment to serving our communities through balanced, independent journalism. As we continue the AJC's digital transformation, my priority will be empowering our journalists and evolving our products so even more readers turn to us for trusted news and understanding."

Curran succeeds Andrew Morse, who announced his decision to step down after a successful three-year run which saw the AJC grow its digital subscriber base by 30 percent, and become the first major metropolitan newspaper to transition to a digital-only format.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit www.CoxEnterprises.com.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For over 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South's source for culture, community, and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability, and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us and explore the AJC's essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises