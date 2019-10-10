Cox Enterprises Announces New Chief Information Officer

"Richard's leadership skills and ability to build strong, productive relationships with corporate and technology partners will help us drive innovation and adapt to the evolving needs of our businesses," said Dallas Clement, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cox Enterprises. "We're thrilled to begin the next phase of our technology journey with Richard at the helm."

Cox has more than 25 years of experience leveraging data and metrics to drive business operations and efficiencies. He joined Cox Automotive, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, in 2013 where he has held several leadership positions including vice president of client performance and vice president of business operations and customer care. He was instrumental in supporting operational transformation and the analytics function across Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

"Growing up in Atlanta, I always aspired to work for Cox Enterprises," said Cox. "Having the opportunity to work with Mayor Bottoms and serving the city I love would only happen at a company focused on both community and leadership. I am incredibly excited about returning to Cox in a capacity that combines my passions for technology and leadership."

Before joining Cox Automotive, Cox was CEO and president of Jones International University, where he accomplished record increases in profitability, enrollment and student satisfaction. He also served as vice president of customer experience at Orbitz Worldwide, leading a team of more than 2,000 and transforming the online and offline customer journey.

Cox has a strong passion for civic engagement, and in particular, his hometown of Atlanta. In 2018, newly elected Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms requested Cox Enterprises allow Cox to serve as the city's chief operating officer as an executive on-loan. For 15 months, he provided executive oversight and directed internal operations for the city's departments and agencies, including information technology, police, fire, aviation, corrections, public works, planning, procurement and sustainability. He also led the city of Atlanta through the largest cyberattack of a U.S. municipality and implemented the largest-ever citywide shift to the cloud.

Cox has served on the of board of directors of the Westside Future Fund and the Atlanta chapter of Year Up. He is a strong advocate and supporter of the City of Refuge, located in the heart of Atlanta's westside. Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Liberty University and holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Management of Information Systems from Kennesaw State University.

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive services and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and Cox Media Group. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet.

