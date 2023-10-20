Cox Enterprises Announces the 2023 Cox Conserves Heroes Winners

News provided by

Cox Enterprises

20 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Cox Enterprises announced Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Cash Daniels of Chattanooga, Tennessee, are the 2023 Cox Conserves Heroes winners, along with the Atlanta nonprofit organization, Lifecycle Building Center (LBC). Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises' national sustainability initiative, designed to recognize youth and adult volunteers, as well as nonprofits, making a positive impact on our environment.

Continue Reading
2023 Cox Conserves Heroes winners from left to right: Cash Daniels, Shannon Goodman, Executive Director of Lifecycle Recycling Center, and Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya.
2023 Cox Conserves Heroes winners from left to right: Cash Daniels, Shannon Goodman, Executive Director of Lifecycle Recycling Center, and Dr. Shikha Bhattacharyya.

Driving positive environmental change — both within the company and the communities it serves — is core to business operations and culture at Cox. As a company committed to sustainability, Cox has a goal to send zero waste to landfill by 2024 and to be carbon and water neutral by 2034.

Since 2008, Cox Conserves Heroes has honored more than 200 nationwide volunteers who helped Cox make a significant impact on sustainability and environmental protection in our communities. The 2023 Cox Conserves Heroes winners earned $30,000 each from The James M. Cox Foundation for the environmental nonprofit of their choice to continue growing the good in their communities. In total, The James M. Cox Foundation has awarded more than $95 million to environmental and conservation causes.

Dr. Bhattacharyya was awarded the Groundbreaker Award for her commitment to raising awareness about waste and its effects on human health. She founded a nonprofit called reTHink, which maintains four community gardens, a permanent headquarters with class space, a Zero-Waste Store, and a plastic upcycling facility. The Zero-Waste Store provides eco-friendly and package-free products to the community. Dr. Bhattacharyya is an educator who also leads organizations dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth through education about gardening, climate change, and sustainable practices.

Daniels, the Cox Conserves Heroes winner in the youth category, received the Planet Protector Award for his dedication to removing waste and cleaning the Tennessee River. Over the last seven years, the now 14-year-old worked to remove more than 30,000 pounds of trash from the river, helping improve the drinking water of more than 5 million people. He also runs a recycling program, wrote a children's book to inspire youth to make a difference, and actively participates in environmental public policy with his local government.

The Jim Kennedy Conservation Award, named in honor of Cox Enterprises Chairman Emeritus and Chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation, went to Lifecycle Building Center for its key role in diverting thousands of tons of building materials from the waste stream. The core of LBC is the Reuse Center & Store in Southwest Atlanta, which accepts material donations and redirects them back into the community through deeply discounted public resale and nonprofit donations. Its mission is to reduce solid waste disposal, promote resource efficiency, stimulate economic development, and empower citizens to improve their built environment.

Second- and third-place winners in each category received $15,000 and $5,000 respectively for their nonprofits.

Youth
Second place: Keala Minna-ChoeSan Diego
Third place: Adrianna McLeodOrmond Beach, Fla.

Adult
Second place: Michael BechtelWaverly, Iowa
Third place: John WoodChesapeake Bay, Va. 

Nonprofit
Second Place: Henry's Fork Foundation — Ashton, Idaho
Third Place: The Texas Trees Foundation — Dallas

"Congratulations to our 2023 Cox Conserves Heroes winners and finalists. This year we saw more nominations than ever, and it's inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations committed to making a positive impact in their communities," said Maury Wolfe, vice president of corporate responsibility and social impact, Cox Enterprises. "All of these measurable actions add up and contribute to creating a more sustainable future for the next generation. I can't wait to see what all these finalists continue to do for their communities and for the planet."

About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, energy, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Also from this source

Cox Enterprises' All-Employee Band Releases Its First EP

Cox Enterprises' All-Employee Band Releases Its First EP

Cox Enterprises announces new original music from five employees who partnered to form the Cox house band called The Mondays. The EP titled "125"...
Cox Enterprises' Lead Lawyer Joins Executive Leadership Team

Cox Enterprises' Lead Lawyer Joins Executive Leadership Team

Cox Enterprises announced today that Jennifer Hightower has been promoted to executive vice president and chief legal officer and is joining the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.