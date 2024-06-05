Cox Enterprises Announces Winners of Annual Sustainability Challenge

ATLANTA, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises, a global company dedicated to empowering people to build a better future, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Chairman's Challenge, an initiative that rallies employees to reduce waste and take sustainable actions. Nearly 4,000 eco-conscious employees participated in this year's challenge, collectively diverting 17 tons of waste from landfills.

Additionally, the winning employees selected six environmental nonprofits to receive grants totaling more than $50,000 because of their efforts.

The Chairman's Challenge supports Cox's ongoing commitment to drive positive change through its Cox Conserves program. Launched in 2007 by Chairman Emeritus Jim Kennedy, Cox Conserves aims to make Cox a more environmentally sustainable company. Since 2007, Cox has invested more than $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies, and the James M. Cox Foundation has awarded over $95 million to environmental and conservation causes since 2011.

"Programs like this set Cox apart from the rest and illustrate another way we are making the world a better place for our kids," said Chairman and CEO Alex Taylor.

The top-performing employees worked with the James M. Cox Foundation to award grants to environmental nonprofits of their choice. One participant from each division was also randomly selected to receive a $500 travel voucher. The winners are:

Cox Communications

$15,000 grant | Tiffany Ramos, Chesapeake, VA

Nonprofit: Elizabeth River Project

$2,500 grant | Rebecca Brown, Baton Rouge, LA

Nonprofit: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

$500 travel voucher | Michael Heritage, Tucson, AZ

Cox Automotive

$15,000 grant | Amber Connley, Irvine, CA

Nonprofit: Stand Up to Trash

$2,500 grant | Sarah Falzarano, Tolleson, AZ

Nonprofit: Veterans Off Grid

$500 travel voucher | Shelby Silcox, Atlanta, GA

Cox Enterprises

$15,000 grant | Cari Moore, Atlanta, GA

Nonprofit: Georgia Mountain Trails Partnership

$2,500 grant | John Curylo, Atlanta, GA

Nonprofit: The Post-Morrow Foundation

$500 travel voucher | Amy Mason, Burlington, VT

As the first service-based enterprise verified by Zero Waste USA to meet its definition of zero waste*, Cox continues to lead the charge in sustainable practices.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, healthtech, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

* A 92% diversion rate has been verified by GreenCircle Certified. The current Zero Waste by 2024 achievement is not inclusive of any wholly owned acquisitions made since 2021 or international locations.

