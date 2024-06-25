Cox Enterprises Appoints Cody Partin as President of the Cox Family Office

Sandy Schwartz to retire after nearly 40 years with the company

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has appointed Cody Partin to serve as the president of the Cox Family Office. Partin most recently served as SVP of Enterprise Security and Corporate Services for Cox Enterprises.

Partin succeeds Sandy Schwartz, who has spent nearly 40 years with the company, serving in leadership roles across various Cox divisions and geographies. Schwartz will retire from Cox at the end of the year.

Cody Partin, President, Cox Family Office Sandy Schwartz, CEO, Cox Family Office

"There's no one more qualified than Cody to be the next leader of the Cox Family Office," said Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises. "Throughout his career, he has always been eager to accept new challenges, and he has earned the trust of senior leaders and Cox family members every step of the way. Cody has what it takes to ensure the needs of the Cox family are fully supported."

Partin joined Cox in 2009 and has been a major contributor to the company's ongoing growth and development. Throughout his career he has continued to advance into roles of increasing responsibility. Before heading up enterprise security and corporate services, Partin oversaw the company's employee benefits, executive compensation, talent management, inclusion and diversity, and human resources technology services. Under his purview, Cox implemented new programs and benefits that contributed to the company being consistently recognized as an employer of choice.

Schwartz joined Cox in 1985. A journalist by trade, he began his career at a Cox-owned newspaper in Phoenix and over the years has held a series of roles that have helped grow and define Cox as a company. Before leading the Cox Family Office, he was president and CEO of Cox Automotive, where he led the expansion of its product and services portfolio, united its auto brands under one umbrella, and led the $4 billion acquisition of Dealertrack and Dealer.com, the largest third-party transaction in Cox's history. He previously served as president of Cox Media Group where he spearheaded the digitization of Cox newspapers.

"Sandy has helped lead our company through some of our biggest moments," said Taylor. "During his nearly 40 years at Cox, he modernized and grew our businesses, negotiated some of our most notable deals, and was the driving force behind many achievements. He's been a mentor to so many people and represents the very best of our people-first culture. He will be greatly missed as head of the family office, but he will continue collaborating with me on certain strategic projects in the future."

