Cox Enterprises' Lead Lawyer Joins Executive Leadership Team

News provided by

Cox Enterprises

06 Sep, 2023, 10:10 ET

Jennifer Hightower to head up company's new center of excellence for law and policy

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced today that Jennifer Hightower has been promoted to executive vice president and chief legal officer and is joining the company's executive leadership team. She now reports directly to the $22 billion company's chairman and chief executive officer, Alex Taylor.

Continue Reading
Jennifer Hightower
Jennifer Hightower

Hightower leads Cox's legal function, serves as corporate secretary supporting the company's board of directors, and is the lead legal advisor on policy and strategic initiatives related to Cox's lines of business. Known for driving efficiency and excellence, Hightower will oversee law and policy teams across the enterprise, including Cox Communications and Cox Automotive.

"I consistently rely on Jennifer's counsel, intellect and practical insights," said Taylor, "She's a thoughtful leader, and it shows in her relationships with her team, her peers and across the company."

Hightower joined Cox in 1997 as senior counsel at Cox Communications, where she was promoted to assistant general counsel in 2002 and to head of law and policy in 2011. She moved to Cox Enterprises in 2020 as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, and was promoted to executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary in February 2023.

Before joining Cox, Hightower served in various legal positions at BellSouth Corporation, RaceTrac, Inc., and Drew, Eckl & Farnham.

Hightower is the recipient of the Women in Cable and Telecommunications (WICT) Wonder Woman Award, Woman to Watch Award, Mentor of the Year Award and has been recognized as one of the most Influential Women in Cable and as a CableFax Top Lawyer multiple years in a row. Hightower was also honored as the Top General Counsel of Large Departments by the American Corporate Counsel Association Chapter of Georgia.

Hightower is on the Emory Board of Visitors, the Emory Law School Advisory Board, and the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta. She is the past chair of the Atlanta Women's Foundation and a past Board member for YMCA Greater Atlanta and Covenant House of Georgia.    

She holds a law degree from the Emory University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University. Hightower is also a graduate of the Stanford Executive Management Program and a graduate of the 2012 Leadership Atlanta class.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of cleantech, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Also from this source

Techstars Atlanta Powered by Cox Enterprises Announces 2023 Class

Cox Enterprises Launches Socium Ventures

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.