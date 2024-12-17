Cox Enterprises Named One of America's Greenest Companies

The first-time recognition from Newsweek underscores Cox's commitment to reducing its environmental impact in key areas including waste reduction

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced it has been named to Newsweek magazine's list of America's Greenest Companies 2025. Cox joins the list of large private and public companies leading the way in sustainability and preserving our planet for future generations.

The prestigious honor highlights Cox's dedicated focus on sustainability and its impactful work in critical environmental areas such as waste reduction, water management and greenhouse gas emissions.

"Being named one of America's Greenest Companies is an honor that reflects our long-standing commitment to driving positive environmental change," said Anne Lofye, senior vice president of Corporate Services and Sustainability at Cox Enterprises. "Our national sustainability program, Cox Conserves, has played a vital role in helping our company reach significant environmental milestones, including achieving Zero Waste to Landfill in 2024."

Cox Enterprises' sustainability initiatives include:

Cox Conserves: Through this environmental sustainability framework, Cox has invested over $165 million in more than 500 sustainability and conservation projects. Cox is the first U.S.-based, enterprisewide service company to be verified by GreenCircle Certified as achieving a 92% waste diversion rate. This achievement meets Zero Waste USA's definition of a zero-waste business.





34 by 34 Initiative: Cox is empowering its people to build a better future for the next generation. The company has reached nearly one-third of its social impact goal to help 34 million people live more prosperous lives by 2034. More than 10 million people have been positively impacted to date by efforts across Cox's businesses, community engagement and employee volunteerism through community projects like waterway cleanups and recycling initiatives.





Investing in Sustainable Businesses: Cox Enterprises continues to strategically invest in companies that align with its mission to create an impact, such as Cox Farms, which uses less land and water to grow its produce, and Nexus Circular, which is advancing a circular economy by recycling plastics and reducing landfill waste.

"Our commitment to the environment is fueled by our employees and the culture we've created at Cox. We are a community of problem-solvers working toward the shared goal of making the world a better place," said Loyfe.

The America's Greenest Companies 2025 ranking was created through a collaboration between Newsweek, the market-data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, and GIST Impact. Companies were assessed using public sustainability data and must meet the European Union's stringent environmental criteria to be eligible. The ranking includes organizations with a market capitalization greater than $5 billion and highlights those making the most significant strides in corporate sustainability, while meeting the minimum EU threshold.

For more information on Cox Enterprises' sustainability initiatives, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, healthtech, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

