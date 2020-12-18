Cox Enterprises Names Connie Walters as Vice President of Employment Law

Walters will serve as key legal adviser to Cox Enterprises' People Solutions organization by providing employment law policy and employee relations subject matter expertise, investigation guidance and recommendations in resolving employee relations issues.

"Connie's experience in managing complex employment matters and her commitment to Cox's core value of always doing the right thing are assets to the Cox family of businesses," Hightower said. "Her leadership of our employment law team will serve us well as we work to support our businesses and serve our most important resource — our employees."

Walters joined Cox Automotive in 2012 and was most recently assistant general counsel of employment. In that role, she supported the People Solutions leadership team, providing advice and counsel to Human Resources professionals on all aspects of employment-related matters.

Prior to Cox Automotive, Walters worked with the Employment Learning Innovations, two Atlanta-based law firms and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Walters earned her bachelor's degree in economics and international studies from Michigan State University, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications and automotive companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Related Links

www.coxenterprises.com

