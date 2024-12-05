Cox Enterprises Nearing One-Third of its Ambitious Goal to Empower 34 Million People to Live More Prosperous Lives by 2034

More than 10 million people empowered so far through the 34 by 34 initiative

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced that it has empowered 10.6 million people to live more prosperous lives since 2020, a significant milestone in its 34 by 34 social impact initiative.

This achievement represents a wide range of efforts across Cox and its businesses, Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. Cox is committed to solving business problems that also remove obstacles present in communities and society at large, from bridging the digital divide to addressing social equity and environmental sustainability challenges.

Cox Enterprises 34 by 34

"Cox is a company of innovators, changemakers and believers of being part of something bigger than ourselves," said Maury Wolfe, vice president of Corporate Responsibility and Social Impact at Cox Enterprises. "To drive our 34 by 34 social impact initiative forward, employees across our businesses have led countless acts of volunteering and community engagement, from cleaning up waterways and building outdoor learning labs to mentoring students. We're humbled to see the ripple effect throughout our communities."

34 by 34 focuses on six key pathways to create positive change: technology access, access to lifelong education, employment skills, social equity, environmental sustainability, and good health. These pathways provide a holistic approach to empowering individuals and communities.

Key examples of Cox's business and employee volunteering impact include:

Lifelong Education: Since 2020 Cox has helped more than 100,000 elementary school students through its work with Junior Achievement Biztowns, where students run a simulated town for a day. Through activities like managing banks, operating restaurants and electing a mayor, students experience firsthand how their lessons apply to real-world scenarios.





Social Equity: Through Techstars Powered by Cox Enterprises, startup companies like Branch are helping drive social impact. For example, Branch partnered with local media in Georgia to create a best-in-class voter guide for the 2024 primaries, boosting political engagement. Branch is just one of over 80 startups supported by Techstars Powered by Cox Enterprises, which has positively impacted more than 12,000 additional people through purpose-driven innovations.





Environmental Sustainability: Cox is always mindful in its use of natural resources. To date, more than 1.2 million people have benefited from Cox's work to protect and preserve the environment as part of its 34 by 34 initiative. Cox's commitment to environmental sustainability was recently recognized by Keep America Beautiful and the organization's "Do Beautiful Things" Corporate Volunteer Award, which highlights Cox's dedication to volunteerism and environmental sustainability.

Visit Cox34by34.com to see stories of our impact and watch this video to learn more about the 34 by 34 initiative.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, healthtech, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

