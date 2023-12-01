Cox Enterprises Promotes Patrick O'Boyle to SVP of Corporate Development

News provided by

Cox Enterprises

01 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

The company also named Rob Huting as VP of corporate development.

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced today that Patrick O'Boyle has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate development, effective immediately. In his role, he will lead the execution of acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures and divestitures for Cox Enterprises, Cox Automotive and Cox Communications.

Patrick O'Boyle
Patrick O'Boyle

"Patrick has shown time and again his talent for thinking strategically and putting into action opportunities to help Cox grow," said Dallas Clement, president and chief financial officer, Cox Enterprises. "We're always looking for new ways to build our company for the future, and I'm confident Patrick is the right person to help us continue to move our business forward."

O'Boyle joined Cox in 2018 and spent the last five years leading corporate development at Cox Automotive. During that time, he and his team completed 40 deals and founded Cox Auto's Integration Management Office. Prior to his time with Cox, O'Boyle worked in the building products and telecom industries, holding leadership roles in strategy, corporate development and operations.

"I knew when I joined Cox, I found a place where I can do exciting work while helping the business continue to thrive," said O'Boyle. "I appreciate the trust and faith in me this promotion represents, and I look forward to building on Cox's long history as a well-respected company."

Additionally, Rob Huting has been promoted to VP, corporate development, reporting to O'Boyle. Huting joined Cox Automotive in 2000 and held many different positions at its subsidiary companies, Manheim and Autotrader, before taking on a corporate development role in 2013. Prior to joining Cox, Huting spent time at Sonoco, a global packaging company. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nyenrode Business University and his master's in international business studies from the University of South Carolina.

About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

