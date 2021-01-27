Cox Enterprises Promotes Tiffanie McDonald to VP of Inclusion & Diversity

Since joining Cox in 2019, McDonald has helped the company set actionable ID&E goals, including improving people of color executive representation by 50% over the next five years, expanding inclusion capability through education and training, and establishing an ID&E policy for Cox employees. In addition to recognizing her contributions to the business, her promotion illustrates Cox's continued commitment to ID&E in achieving the company's purpose and strategic business objectives.

"At Cox, we thrive on what makes us different," said Campbell. "We believe Tiffanie's wealth of knowledge and experience will help us to elevate each individual's backgrounds, skills and experiences to continue to drive innovation and change."





Before joining Cox, McDonald worked at USAA as vice president of business controls and risk. Prior to that role, she was vice president of diversity and inclusion and human resources for USAA where she spearheaded the organization's diversity and inclusion strategy, employment practices, affirmative action and equal employment opportunity compliance. Before USAA, she led diversity and inclusion at Sysco Corporation. She also worked as labor counsel for Continental/United Airlines for many years and served as a criminal prosecutor in Texas.

McDonald has a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and a J.D. from South Texas College of Law. She also serves on the board of the National Diversity Council and mentors aspiring professionals.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

