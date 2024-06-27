Coyne Airways becomes First Carrier to Offer Booking for Dangerous Goods on WebCargo by Freightos

New Partnership Expands Interlining and Digital Air Capacity Access to Africa, the Gulf and Caspian Regions

BARCELONA, Spain, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCargo by Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, is excited to announce its new partnership with Coyne Airways. This collaboration expands WebCargo's reach in Africa, the Gulf, and the Caspian regions, providing forwarders and airline partners with seamless access to real-time rates, booking, interline and payment solutions.

Since its founding in 1994, Coyne Airways has been at the forefront of air cargo logistics, transporting approximately 300,000 tons of air cargo, to date. Coyne Airways opened cargo routes to destinations with limited global coverage, including the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Sakhalin Island, and currently focuses on services in Africa, the Gulf, and the Caspian regions. "Larry Coyne is not just known for establishing Coyne Airways but also for his pioneering efforts to reliably transport cargo to hard-to-reach destinations," said Julien Triay, Sales Director for WebCargo by Freightos. "With Coyne becoming the first carrier to provide dangerous goods booking on WebCargo's platform, they continue to lead in innovation, expanding access and streamlining logistics for forwarders globally."

"We are thrilled to partner with WebCargo by Freightos to bring our air cargo capacity to a broader audience," said Liana Coyne, Director at Coyne Airways. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and enhancing the customer experience. By offering real-time rates and booking capabilities, including for dangerous goods, we are providing our customers with the tools they need to optimize their logistics operations."Forwarders interested in booking with Coyne Airways can register for a free WebCargo account here .

About WebCargo by Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) improves world trade by providing the vendor neutral digital booking

platform for international freight. In an industry which till recently was offline, WebCargo® and

7LFreight by Freightos led the Digital Air Cargo revolution. Today over ten thousand freight forwarder offices, including the top twenty global forwarders, place thousands of air cargo eBookings a day on the platform with over fifty airlines. These airlines represent roughly two thirds of global air cargo capacity. Alongside ebooking, freight forwarders use WebCargo and 7LFreight software and data to automate rate management, procurement, pricing and sale of freight services, across all modes, allowing the forwarders to deliver more efficient and more transparent freight services to importers and exporters worldwide.

