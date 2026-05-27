CPC Biotech Collaborates with Multiply Labs to Advance Cell Therapy Automation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Biotech, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connectors, pumps, and flow sensors used in biopharmaceutical processing, has collaborated with Multiply Labs to rapidly advance the use of robotic systems in cell therapy manufacturing.

"Automation and the use of robotics are key to accelerating patient access to advanced therapies," said Troy Ostreng, Senior Product Manager for CPC Biotech's biopharmaceutical and cell therapy and gene therapy (CGT) businesses. "To meet the growing need for faster, more efficient, high-quality cell therapy manufacturing, we're developing a first-ever aseptic connector for robotic operation."

San Francisco-based Multiply Labs is a pioneer in applying robotics to the production of cell and gene therapy products. Their unique modular approach is designed to reduce manufacturing bottlenecks, minimize the risk of human contamination, and broaden access to therapies.

"Today, cell therapy is done completely manually," said Fred Parietti, Multiply Lab's Co-Founder and CEO. "With robotic automation, we can unlock a level of scale and affordability that has not been possible with manual approaches."

Human operators, a source of contamination risk, do not enter Multiply Lab's self-contained sterile processing robotic system. As a result, the system components must be effectively managed by robots. CPC Biotech's new robot-optimized solution combines the company's groundbreaking MicroCNX® Nano Series aseptic connectors with a proprietary interface engineered for manipulation by robotic grippers.

"Robots still have difficulty handling soft material like bags or tubing," continued Ostreng. "A rigid connector at the end of tubing is something robotic grippers can operate in a stable, repeatable way. This new connector will help make robotics-based cell therapy automation possible."

Both CPC Biotech and Multiply Labs are committed to maximizing production capacity in a compact footprint. "It's important for us to fit easily on the production floor," added Parietti.

The companies are also focused on ease of use, modularity, and scalability. "Reliability, repeatability, and simplification will help cell therapy manufacturers adopt an automated approach with confidence," said Ostreng. "In the end, we're all working together to get therapies to the people who need them quickly, efficiently, and affordably."

For more information about the performance and versatility of MicroCNX connectors, please visit https://www.cpc-bio.com/applications-overview/industries/cell-therapy.

About CPC Biotech:

CPC Biotech is at the forefront of bioprocessing fluid management and flow control, offering a comprehensive portfolio of critical components: connectors, pumps, flow meters and sensors. Our industry-leading products permit biopharma innovators to produce next-generation biologics and therapeutics with optimal integrity, yield, efficiency and scalability. From lab to commercial launch, we enable those who drive breakthroughs in medicines and biologics that transform lives and advance humanity. CPC Biotech is part of Pump Solutions Group (PSG), an operating company within Dover Corporation. To learn more about CPC Biotech, please visit cpc-bio.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, CPC Biotech, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, ipp, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, Quantex, Quattroflow, and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

CPC Biotech Contact:

Jana Stender

(612) 564-2053

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover