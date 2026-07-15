CPC Biotech Introduces One-Inch Flow Path, Single-Use Sterile Disconnect for Bioprocessing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Biotech, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connectors, pumps, and flow sensors used in biopharmaceutical processing, today announced the launch of the RevolveSD™ Series. The new one-inch, single-use product enables sterile disconnection of bioprocess tubing in fewer steps than traditional methods that rely on clamps or sealers. RevolveSD disconnects allow bioprocessors to complete sterile disconnections in seconds, while also reducing setup time.

"We created RevolveSD connectors to simplify sterile disconnection in biopharmaceutical processes," said Spencer Juola, product manager, CPC Biotech. "Operators can disconnect tubing without special equipment, and as a true one-time disconnect, this product helps prevent unintended reconnection and the associated risks of process sterility breaches."

The RevolveSD Series is made of durable, lightweight polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), which is compatible with harsh chemicals used in applications such as antibody drug conjugate manufacturing. Its metal-free construction also eliminates corrosion risks in the flow path.

The RevolveSD Series features dual-valve, non-spill technology that minimizes residual fluid on the external valve face after disconnection. Its one-inch flow path size and valve design support smooth, bidirectional flow, minimizing turbulence and restriction.

"The RevolveSD Series addresses a real industry need for a high-flow disconnect that is sterile, single-use, and incredibly easy to use, according to early customer feedback," Juola continued. "As the makers of AseptiQuik Series connectors, we have a long history of providing bioprocessors with robust solutions that meet demanding performance requirements. The RevolveSD Series builds on that expertise by bringing new efficiencies to large-scale bioprocessing, streamlining fluid disconnections and reducing tear-down complexities."

For more information about the performance and versatility of the RevolveSD Series, please visit the CPC Biotech website.

About CPC Biotech:

CPC Biotech is at the forefront of bioprocessing fluid management and flow control, offering a comprehensive portfolio of critical components: connectors, pumps, flow meters and sensors. Our industry-leading products permit biopharma innovators to produce next-generation biologics and therapeutics with optimal integrity, yield, efficiency and scalability. From lab to commercial launch, we enable those who drive breakthroughs in medicines and biologics that transform lives and advance humanity. CPC Biotech is part of Pump Solutions Group (PSG), an operating company within Dover Corporation. To learn more about CPC Biotech, please visit cpc-bio.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering, connector, and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, CPC Biotech, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, ipp, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, Quantex, and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

CPC Biotech Contact:

Jana Stender

(612) 564-2053

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover