OPW Introduces Integrated Fueling Solution to Enhance Delivery Operations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of the Diamond Integrated Fueling Solution, a connected platform designed to help fuel distributors, carriers, and operators improve visibility, control, and efficiency across delivery operations.

"The Diamond Integrated Fueling Solution combines several industry-leading OPW technologies into a single connected ecosystem. By integrating these systems, we are helping customers simplify truck design, improve delivery control, and gain enhanced insight across their fueling operations," said Toby Bourque, General Manager of BASE Engineering.

The Diamond Integrated Fueling Solution connects multiple systems, including the VisiLevel™ product sensor from OPW Fluid Transfer Group Europe, BASEstation™ automation and ProControl™ wireless handheld devices from BASE Engineering, and CivaCommand™ smart tank system and manifolds from Civacon.

Created specifically for tank truck applications, the platform supports a wide range of operational functions, including tank inventory management, digital overfill prevention, crossover prevention, payload control, and automated delivery processes. It also incorporates continuous level sensors, giving operators accurate visibility into compartment levels during transport and delivery.

The Diamond Integrated Fueling Solution further enables back-office connectivity, allowing operational data to be integrated into fleet management, reporting, and business systems. This connectivity helps fuel distributors and logistics operators improve oversight, track delivery performance, and support more informed decision-making.

About OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions:

OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, a business unit within OPW, a Dover company, is dedicated to delivering world-class technologies for use in the handling, transfer and transport of hazardous bulk products. Specifically, the companies of OPW FTS – Civacon, Midland, OPW Engineered Systems, BASE Engineering, Inc., and Xanik – develop and manufacture products and systems that help ensure the safe, reliable and efficient loading and unloading of critical hazardous fluids and dry goods for a customer base that operates in three distinct business units: Cargo, Rail and Chemical & Industrial. For more information on OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, please visit opwfluidtransfer.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions Contact:

Peter Russell

(506) 333-2003

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover