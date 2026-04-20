CPC Biotech Launches Versatile AseptiQuik G Connector

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Biotech, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of connectors, pumps, and flow sensors used in biopharmaceutical processing, today announced the launch of the AseptiQuik® G PPSU HT Series connectors. The new connectors deliver enhanced versatility in bioprocesses involving high temperatures and harsh chemicals.

The latest addition to the AseptiQuik G line of sterile connectors is BPA-free and made of durable, lightweight polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), which is compatible with both gamma and autoclave sterilization.

PPSU can also withstand a wide pH range from 2 to 12, along with exposure to chemicals such as sodium hydroxide (NaOH), benzyl alcohol, and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). Many of these chemicals are commonly used in downstream processes, including chromatography, column storage, filtration, and purification. PPSU offers significantly greater chemical compatibility than traditional polymers used in single-use biopharma processing equipment.

"Bioprocessors require robust components that offer broader chemical compatibility across the pH scale, along with the flexibility to support both gamma and autoclave sterilization," said Laura Schweitz, Product Manager, CPC Biotech. "The new AseptiQuik G PPSU HT connectors meet these performance needs and work seamlessly with previous generations of AseptiQuik G products."

A gold-colored tab distinguishes the new PPSU HT connectors from earlier AseptiQuik polycarbonate (blue or white tabs) and PPSU (purple tab) products. The connectors function consistently with other AseptiQuik connectors, requiring no additional operator training.

"AseptiQuik products enable quick, easy, and sterile connections, even in non-sterile environments," said Schweitz. "Operators can use the latest product with confidence, knowing it is designed to perform across a broader range of chemicals and withstand the higher temperatures required for autoclaving (266°F/130°C)."

The AseptiQuik G PPSU HT connectors are available in sizes to fit hose barbs of 1/4", 3/8", 1/2", and 3/4", as well as 3/4" sanitary fittings.

For more information about the AseptiQuik G PPSU HT Series, please visit https://www.cpc-bio.com/productdetails.AQG17106HT.

About CPC Biotech:

CPC Biotech is at the forefront of bioprocessing fluid management and flow control, offering a comprehensive portfolio of critical components: connectors, pumps, flow meters and sensors. Our industry-leading products permit biopharma innovators to produce next-generation biologics and therapeutics with optimal integrity, yield, efficiency and scalability. From lab to commercial launch, we enable those who drive breakthroughs in medicines and biologics that transform lives and advance humanity. CPC Biotech is part of Pump Solutions Group (PSG), an operating company within Dover Corporation. To learn more about CPC Biotech, please visit cpc-bio.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, CPC Biotech, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, ipp, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, Quantex, Quattroflow, and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover