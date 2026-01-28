CPKC showcases strength of Precision Scheduled Railroading; delivers record margins

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced its fourth-quarter results, including revenues of $3.9 billion, diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 and core adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.33.

Fourth-quarter 2025 results

Revenues increased one percent to $3.9 billion

Reported operating ratio (OR) decreased 80 basis points (bps) to 58.9 percent, a CPKC record

Record CPKC core adjusted OR 1 of 55.9 percent, a 120 bps improvement

of 55.9 percent, a 120 bps improvement Reported diluted EPS decreased to $1.20 from $1.28 in Q4 2024

Core adjusted diluted EPS 1 increased three percent to $1.33 from $1.29 in Q4 2024

increased three percent to $1.33 from $1.29 in Q4 2024 Record CPKC Q4 operating metrics in train weights, network speed, locomotive productivity and car miles per car day

"Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate exceptional execution in a challenging market by controlling what we could control," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite macroeconomic and trade policy headwinds in 2025, our Precision Scheduled Railroading model again enabled us to control costs and deliver a record core adjusted operating ratio while capitalizing on our unique growth opportunities."

Full-year 2025 results

Revenues increased four percent to $15.1 billion from $14.5 billion in 2024

Reported OR decreased 160 bps to 62.8 percent

Core adjusted OR 1 improved to a CPKC record-low 59.9 percent, a 140 bps improvement year over year

improved to a CPKC record-low 59.9 percent, a 140 bps improvement year over year Reported diluted EPS increased to $4.51 from $3.98 in 2024

Core adjusted diluted EPS 1 increased eight percent to $4.61 from $4.25 in 2024

increased eight percent to $4.61 from $4.25 in 2024 Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)-reportable personal injury frequency decreased to 0.92 from 0.95 in 2024

FRA-reportable train accident frequency decreased to 0.85 from 1.01 in 2024

In 2025, for the third consecutive year, CPKC led the industry with the lowest FRA-reportable train accident frequency among Class 1 railroads, building on Canadian Pacific's legacy of 17 consecutive years of industry leadership.

"Safety is at the core of everything that we do, and our performance reflects the dedication of our railroaders and their unwavering focus on operational excellence," Creel added. "Looking ahead to 2026, record grain harvests and a pipeline of unique growth opportunities position this company to continue producing differentiated results."

Full-year 2026 Guidance

Low double-digit core adjusted diluted EPS 1 growth versus 2025 core adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $4.61

growth versus 2025 core adjusted diluted EPS of $4.61 Mid-single digit volume growth, as measured in Revenue Ton Miles

Capital expenditures of $2.65 billion, a reduction of approximately 15% from 2025

CPKC's guidance is based on the following key assumptions:

Core adjusted effective tax rate 1 of 24.75 percent

of 24.75 percent Other components of net periodic benefit recovery will be $441 million in 2026

1 These measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For information regarding non-GAAP measures including reconciliations and forward-looking non-GAAP measures, see attached supplementary schedule of Non-GAAP Measures.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues







Freight $ 3,831 $ 3,801 $ 14,776 $ 14,223 Non-freight 92 73 302 323 Total revenues 3,923 3,874 15,078 14,546 Operating expenses







Compensation and benefits 621 619 2,581 2,565 Fuel 430 459 1,731 1,802 Materials 112 116 474 406 Equipment rents 97 94 408 347 Depreciation and amortization 519 488 2,019 1,900 Purchased services and other 531 538 2,256 2,347 Total operating expenses 2,310 2,314 9,469 9,367









Operating income 1,613 1,560 5,609 5,179 Other income — (1) (1) (42) Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (94) (87) (415) (352) Net interest expense 230 203 876 801 Gain on sale of equity investment — — (333) — Income before income tax expense 1,477 1,445 5,482 4,772 Current income tax expense 253 258 1,174 1,031 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 147 (12) 171 28 Income tax expense 400 246 1,345 1,059 Net income $ 1,077 $ 1,199 $ 4,137 $ 3,713 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — (2) (4) (5) Net income attributable to controlling shareholders $ 1,077 $ 1,201 $ 4,141 $ 3,718









Earnings per share







Basic earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.29 $ 4.52 $ 3.98 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.28 $ 4.51 $ 3.98









Weighted-average number of shares (millions)







Basic 897.8 933.4 916.2 933.0 Diluted 898.4 934.8 917.1 934.6









Dividends declared per share $ 0.228 $ 0.190 $ 0.874 $ 0.760

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 1,077 $ 1,199 $ 4,137 $ 3,713 Net (loss) gain in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of hedging activities (497) 2,045 (1,601) 2,622 Change in derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (2) 1 (1) 6 Change in pension and post-retirement defined benefit plans 177 944 185 979 Other comprehensive income (loss) from equity investees 1 (1) 7 (8) Other comprehensive (loss) income before income taxes (321) 2,989 (1,410) 3,599 Income tax expense (57) (218) (80) (219) Other comprehensive (loss) income (378) 2,771 (1,490) 3,380 Comprehensive income $ 699 $ 3,970 $ 2,647 $ 7,093 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (14) 61 (52) 77 Comprehensive income attributable to controlling shareholders $ 713 $ 3,909 $ 2,699 $ 7,016

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Information.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT

(unaudited)



December 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 184 $ 739 Accounts receivable, net 2,029 1,968 Materials and supplies 502 457 Other current assets 224 220

2,939 3,384 Investments 473 586 Properties 55,323 56,024 Goodwill 18,436 19,350 Intangible assets 2,911 3,146 Pension asset 5,129 4,586 Other assets 734 668 Total assets $ 85,945 $ 87,744 Liabilities and equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,751 $ 2,842 Long-term debt maturing within one year 3,240 2,819

5,991 5,661 Pension and other benefit liabilities 537 548 Other long-term liabilities 815 867 Long-term debt 19,948 19,804 Deferred income taxes 11,829 11,974 Total liabilities 39,120 38,854 Shareholders' equity



Share capital 24,751 25,689 Additional paid-in capital 105 94 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,238 2,680 Retained earnings 19,783 19,429

45,877 47,892 Non-controlling interest 948 998 Total equity 46,825 48,890 Total liabilities and equity $ 85,945 $ 87,744

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities







Net income $ 1,077 $ 1,199 $ 4,137 $ 3,713 Reconciliation of net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 519 488 2,019 1,900 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 147 (12) 171 28 Pension recovery and funding (84) (75) (367) (305) Gain on sale of equity investment — — (333) — Settlement of Mexican taxes — (10) (12) (12) Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts — — — (65) Other operating activities, net (83) (5) (110) (14) Changes in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (52) 119 (196) 24 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,524 1,704 5,309 5,269 Investing activities







Additions to properties (788) (742) (3,102) (2,825) Additions to Meridian Speedway properties (7) (9) (38) (38) Proceeds from sale of properties and other assets 42 45 58 64 Proceeds from sale of equity investment — — 493 — Other investing activities, net (9) (6) (76) 3 Net cash used in investing activities (762) (712) (2,665) (2,796) Financing activities







Dividends paid (204) (177) (796) (709) Issuance of Common Shares 21 14 73 69 Purchase of Common Shares (Note 2) (397) — (3,942) — Repayment of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper (6) (2,018) (951) (2,327) Issuance of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper — — 3,102 — Net (repayment) issuance of commercial paper (392) 1,144 (346) 439 Net (repayment) issuance of short term borrowings (1) 274 (278) 274 Other financing activities, net — 2 (8) 2 Net cash used in financing activities (979) (761) (3,146) (2,252) Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign-denominated cash and cash equivalents (10) 45 (53) 54 Cash position







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (227) 276 (555) 275 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 411 463 739 464 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 184 $ 739 $ 184 $ 739









Supplemental cash flow information







Income taxes paid $ 305 $ 234 $ 1,155 $ 958 Interest paid $ 257 $ 251 $ 863 $ 814

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited)



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars

except per share data)

Common

Shares

(in

millions)

Share capital Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total shareholders' equity Non-

controlling

interest Total equity Balance as at October 1, 2025

901.1

$ 24,815 $ 106 $ 1,602 $ 19,175 $ 45,698 $ 961 $ 46,659 Net income

—

— — — 1,077 1,077 — 1,077 Contribution from non-controlling

interest

—

— — — — — 1 1 Other comprehensive loss

—

— — (364) — (364) (14) (378) Dividends declared ($0.228 per

share)

—

— — — (204) (204) — (204) Effect of stock-based

compensation expense

—

— 3 — — 3 — 3 Common Shares repurchased

(Note 2)

(3.9)

(89) — — (265) (354) — (354) Shares issued under stock option

plan

0.4

25 (4) — — 21 — 21 Balance as at December 31, 2025

897.6

$ 24,751 $ 105 $ 1,238 $ 19,783 $ 45,877 $ 948 $ 46,825 Balance as at October 1, 2024

933.3

$ 25,672 $ 94 $ (28) $ 18,405 $ 44,143 $ 937 $ 45,080 Net income (loss)

—

— — — 1,201 1,201 (2) 1,199 Other comprehensive income

—

— — 2,708 — 2,708 63 2,771 Dividends declared ($0.190 per share)

—

— — — (177) (177) — (177) Effect of stock-based compensation expense

—

— 4 — — 4 — 4 Shares issued under stock option plan

0.2

17 (4) — — 13 — 13 Balance as at December 31, 2024

933.5

$ 25,689 $ 94 $ 2,680 $ 19,429 $ 47,892 $ 998 $ 48,890



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars

except per share data)

Common

Shares

(in

millions)

Share capital Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) Retained earnings Total shareholders' equity Non-

controlling

interest Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2025

933.5

$ 25,689 $ 94 $ 2,680 $ 19,429 $ 47,892 $ 998 $ 48,890 Net income (loss)

—

— — — 4,141 4,141 (4) 4,137 Contribution from non-controlling interest

—

— — — — — 2 2 Other comprehensive loss

—

— — (1,442) — (1,442) (48) (1,490) Dividends declared ($0.874 per share)

—

— — — (796) (796) — (796) Effect of stock-based compensation expense

—

— 28 — — 28 — 28 Common Shares repurchased (Note 2)

(37.3)

(1,028) — — (2,991) (4,019) — (4,019) Shares issued under stock option plan

1.4

90 (17) — — 73 — 73 Balance as at December 31, 2025

897.6

$ 24,751 $ 105 $ 1,238 $ 19,783 $ 45,877 $ 948 $ 46,825 Balance as at January 1, 2024

932.1

$ 25,602 $ 88 $ (618) $ 16,420 $ 41,492 $ 919 $ 42,411 Net income (loss)

—

— — — 3,718 3,718 (5) 3,713 Contribution from non-controlling interest

—

— — — — — 2 2 Other comprehensive income

—

— — 3,298 — 3,298 82 3,380 Dividends declared ($0.760 per share)

—

— — — (709) (709) — (709) Effect of stock-based compensation expense

—

— 24 — — 24 — 24 Shares issued under stock option plan

1.4

87 (18) — — 69 — 69 Balance as at December 31, 2024

933.5

$ 25,689 $ 94 $ 2,680 $ 19,429 $ 47,892 $ 998 $ 48,890

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Information.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2025

(unaudited)

1 Description of business and basis of presentation

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited ("CPKC" or the "Company") owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway spanning Canada, the United States ("U.S."), and Mexico. CPKC provides rail and intermodal transportation services over a network of approximately 20,000 miles, serving principal business centres across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. The Company transports bulk commodities, merchandise, and intermodal freight. CPKC's Common Shares ("Common Shares") trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CP".

This unaudited consolidated financial information, expressed in Canadian dollars, reflects management's estimates and assumptions that are necessary for its fair presentation in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). It does not include all disclosures required under GAAP for annual or interim financial statements. In management's opinion, all adjustments (consisting of normal and recurring adjustments) considered necessary for fair presentation have been included.

The accounting policies used in preparing this unaudited consolidated financial information are consistent with the accounting policies used in preparing the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes in Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and should be read in conjunction with such financial statements and related notes.

2 Share repurchases

On February 27, 2025, the Company announced a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), commencing March 3, 2025, to purchase up to 37.3 million Common Shares in the open market for cancellation on or before March 2, 2026. By October 29, 2025, the Company had purchased and cancelled all 37.3 million Common Shares authorized to be purchased under the NCIB. All purchases were made in accordance with the respective NCIB at prevailing market prices plus brokerage fees, with consideration allocated to "Share capital" up to the average carrying amount of the shares and any excess allocated to "Retained earnings".

In accordance with Canadian tax legislation, the Company has accrued for a 2% tax on the fair market value of shares repurchased (net of qualifying issuances of equity) as a direct cost of Common Share repurchases recognized in Shareholders' equity. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company has accrued a liability of $7 million and $77 million, respectively, for the tax due on the net share repurchases made, payable within the first quarter of the following year.

The following table provides activities under the share repurchase program:



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31

2025 2025 Number of Common Shares repurchased(1) 3,259,131 37,348,539 Weighted-average price per share(2) $108.53 $107.61 Amount of repurchase (in millions of Canadian dollars)(2) $354 $4,019

(1) Excludes shares repurchased in the third quarter but cancelled during the three months ended December 31, 2025. (2) Includes brokerage fees and applicable tax on share repurchases.

Summary of Rail Data



Fourth Quarter

Year Financial (in millions, except per share data) 2025 2024 Total Change % Change

2025 2024 Total Change % Change



















Revenues

















Freight $ 3,831 $ 3,801 $ 30 1

$ 14,776 $ 14,223 $ 553 4 Non-freight 92 73 19 26

302 323 (21) (7) Total revenues 3,923 3,874 49 1

15,078 14,546 532 4



















Operating expenses

















Compensation and benefits 621 619 2 —

2,581 2,565 16 1 Fuel 430 459 (29) (6)

1,731 1,802 (71) (4) Materials 112 116 (4) (3)

474 406 68 17 Equipment rents 97 94 3 3

408 347 61 18 Depreciation and amortization 519 488 31 6

2,019 1,900 119 6 Purchased services and other 531 538 (7) (1)

2,256 2,347 (91) (4) Total operating expenses 2,310 2,314 (4) —

9,469 9,367 102 1



















Operating income 1,613 1,560 53 3

5,609 5,179 430 8



















Other income — (1) 1 (100)

(1) (42) 41 (98) Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (94) (87) (7) 8

(415) (352) (63) 18 Net interest expense 230 203 27 13

876 801 75 9 Gain on sale of equity investment — — — —

(333) — (333) 100



















Income before income tax expense 1,477 1,445 32 2

5,482 4,772 710 15



















Current income tax expense 253 258 (5) (2)

1,174 1,031 143 14 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 147 (12) 159 (1,325)

171 28 143 511 Income tax expense 400 246 154 63

1,345 1,059 286 27



















Net income $ 1,077 $ 1,199 $ (122) (10)

$ 4,137 $ 3,713 $ 424 11



















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — (2) 2 (100)

(4) (5) 1 (20)



















Net income attributable to controlling shareholders $ 1,077 $ 1,201 $ (124) (10)

$ 4,141 $ 3,718 $ 423 11 Operating ratio (%) 58.9 59.7 (0.8) (80) bps

62.8 64.4 (1.6) (160) bps



















Basic earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.29 $ (0.09) (7)

$ 4.52 $ 3.98 $ 0.54 14



















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.28 $ (0.08) (6)

$ 4.51 $ 3.98 $ 0.53 13



















Shares Outstanding

















Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding (millions) 897.8 933.4 (35.6) (4)

916.2 933.0 (16.8) (2) Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (millions) 898.4 934.8 (36.4) (4)

917.1 934.6 (17.5) (2)



















Foreign Exchange

















Average foreign exchange rate (U.S.$/Canadian$) 0.72 0.71 0.01 1

0.71 0.73 (0.02) (3) Average foreign exchange rate (Canadian$/U.S.$) 1.39 1.40 (0.01) (1)

1.40 1.37 0.03 2 Average foreign exchange rate (Mexican peso/Canadian$) 13.13 14.37 (1.24) (9)

13.73 13.32 0.41 3 Average foreign exchange rate (Canadian$/Mexican peso) 0.0762 0.0696 0.0066 9

0.0728 0.0751 (0.0023) (3)

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



Fourth Quarter

Year Commodity Data 2025 2024 Total Change % Change FX Adjusted % Change(1)

2025 2024 Total Change % Change FX Adjusted % Change(1)























Freight Revenues (millions)





















- Grain $ 984 $ 949 $ 35 4 4

$ 3,217 $ 3,012 $ 205 7 5 - Coal 257 250 7 3 2

1,025 943 82 9 8 - Potash 150 153 (3) (2) (2)

640 614 26 4 3 - Fertilizers and sulphur 109 108 1 1 1

423 406 17 4 2 - Forest products 187 213 (26) (12) (13)

792 816 (24) (3) (5) - Energy, chemicals and plastics 727 742 (15) (2) (3)

2,898 2,851 47 2 — - Metals, minerals and consumer products 442 430 12 3 1

1,792 1,777 15 1 — - Automotive 322 324 (2) (1) (3)

1,310 1,280 30 2 2 - Intermodal 653 632 21 3 3

2,679 2,524 155 6 5























Total Freight Revenues $ 3,831 $ 3,801 $ 30 1 —

$ 14,776 $ 14,223 $ 553 4 3























Freight Revenue per Revenue Ton-Mile ("RTM") (cents)





















- Grain 5.63 5.55 0.08 1 1

5.24 5.18 0.06 1 — - Coal 4.39 4.24 0.15 4 3

4.31 4.12 0.19 5 4 - Potash 3.40 3.53 (0.13) (4) (4)

3.32 3.43 (0.11) (3) (4) - Fertilizers and sulphur 7.81 7.62 0.19 2 2

7.96 7.72 0.24 3 1 - Forest products 9.03 9.01 0.02 — —

8.96 8.99 (0.03) — (2) - Energy, chemicals and plastics 7.73 7.48 0.25 3 3

7.70 7.34 0.36 5 3 - Metals, minerals and consumer products 9.46 9.27 0.19 2 1

9.33 9.27 0.06 1 — - Automotive 24.21 24.55 (0.34) (1) (4)

23.85 25.53 (1.68) (7) (7) - Intermodal 6.99 7.03 (0.04) (1) —

6.96 7.17 (0.21) (3) (4)























Total Freight Revenue per RTM 6.85 6.79 0.06 1 —

6.73 6.73 — — (1)























Freight Revenue per Carload





















- Grain $ 6,067 $ 5,880 $ 187 3 3

$ 5,636 $ 5,480 $ 156 3 1 - Coal 2,014 2,165 (151) (7) (7)

2,087 2,076 11 1 — - Potash 3,538 3,617 (79) (2) (2)

3,618 3,627 (9) — (1) - Fertilizers and sulphur 6,264 6,136 128 2 2

6,276 6,042 234 4 2 - Forest products 6,131 6,068 63 1 1

6,092 5,849 243 4 2 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 5,226 4,970 256 5 5

5,145 4,900 245 5 3 - Metals, minerals and consumer products 3,686 3,429 257 7 6

3,620 3,433 187 5 5 - Automotive 5,699 5,201 498 10 7

5,483 5,165 318 6 6 - Intermodal 1,503 1,538 (35) (2) (2)

1,505 1,536 (31) (2) (3)























Total Freight Revenue per Carload $ 3,390 $ 3,394 $ (4) — (1)

$ 3,273 $ 3,255 $ 18 1 (1)

(1) This earnings measure has no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is defined and reconciled in Non-GAAP Measures of this Earnings Release.

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



Fourth Quarter

Year Commodity Data 2025 2024 Total

Change %

Change

2025 2024 Total

Change %

Change



















Millions of RTM

















- Grain 17,484 17,098 386 2

61,346 58,101 3,245 6 - Coal 5,851 5,890 (39) (1)

23,788 22,887 901 4 - Potash 4,410 4,334 76 2

19,291 17,893 1,398 8 - Fertilizers and sulphur 1,396 1,418 (22) (2)

5,316 5,256 60 1 - Forest products 2,070 2,363 (293) (12)

8,843 9,075 (232) (3) - Energy, chemicals and plastics 9,410 9,926 (516) (5)

37,659 38,837 (1,178) (3) - Metals, minerals and consumer products 4,674 4,637 37 1

19,211 19,177 34 — - Automotive 1,330 1,320 10 1

5,493 5,014 479 10 - Intermodal 9,342 8,984 358 4

38,473 35,218 3,255 9



















Total RTMs 55,967 55,970 (3) —

219,420 211,458 7,962 4



















Carloads (thousands)

















- Grain 162.2 161.4 0.8 —

570.8 549.6 21.2 4 - Coal 127.6 115.5 12.1 10

491.1 454.3 36.8 8 - Potash 42.4 42.3 0.1 —

176.9 169.3 7.6 4 - Fertilizers and sulphur 17.4 17.6 (0.2) (1)

67.4 67.2 0.2 — - Forest products 30.5 35.1 (4.6) (13)

130.0 139.5 (9.5) (7) - Energy, chemicals and plastics 139.1 149.3 (10.2) (7)

563.3 581.8 (18.5) (3) - Metals, minerals and consumer products 119.9 125.4 (5.5) (4)

495.0 517.6 (22.6) (4) - Automotive 56.5 62.3 (5.8) (9)

238.9 247.8 (8.9) (4) - Intermodal 434.6 411.0 23.6 6

1,780.6 1,642.9 137.7 8



















Total Carloads 1,130.2 1,119.9 10.3 1

4,514.0 4,370.0 144.0 3











Fourth Quarter

Year

2025 2024 Total

Change %

Change FX

Adjusted

%

Change(1)

2025 2024 Total

Change %

Change FX

Adjusted

%

Change(1)























Operating Expenses (millions)





















Compensation and benefits $ 621 $ 619 $ 2 — —

$ 2,581 $ 2,565 $ 16 1 — Fuel 430 459 (29) (6) (8)

1,731 1,802 (71) (4) (5) Materials 112 116 (4) (3) (4)

474 406 68 17 17 Equipment rents 97 94 3 3 4

408 347 61 18 15 Depreciation and amortization 519 488 31 6 7

2,019 1,900 119 6 5 Purchased services and other 531 538 (7) (1) (2)

2,256 2,347 (91) (4) (5)























Total Operating Expenses $ 2,310 $ 2,314 $ (4) — (1)

$ 9,469 $ 9,367 $ 102 1 —

(1) This earnings measure has no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is defined and reconciled in Non-GAAP Measures of this Earnings Release.

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



Fourth Quarter

Year

2025 2024 Total Change % Change

2025 2024 Total Change % Change



















Operations Performance





































Gross ton-miles ("GTMs") (millions) 103,196 101,692 1,504 1

403,891 388,958 14,933 4 Train miles (thousands) 11,817 12,115 (298) (2)

47,170 46,892 278 1 Average train weight - excluding local traffic (tons) 9,395 9,083 312 3

9,228 8,988 240 3 Average train length - excluding local traffic (feet) 7,896 7,606 290 4

7,827 7,623 204 3 Average terminal dwell (hours) 9.0 10.2 (1.2) (12)

9.8 9.9 (0.1) (1) Average train speed (miles per hour, or "mph")(1) 19.5 18.7 0.8 4

19.2 19.0 0.2 1 Locomotive productivity (GTMs / operating horsepower)(2) 168 165 3 2

166 165 1 1 Fuel efficiency(3) 1.016 1.025 (0.009) (1)

1.034 1.033 0.001 — U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed (millions)(4) 104.8 104.2 0.6 1

417.5 401.9 15.6 4 Average fuel price (U.S. dollars per U.S. gallon) 2.94 3.15 (0.21) (7)

2.97 3.28 (0.31) (9)



















Total Employees and Workforce





































Total employees (average)(5) 19,915 19,973 (58) —

19,967 20,144 (177) (1) Total employees (end of period)(5) 19,479 19,797 (318) (2)

19,479 19,797 (318) (2) Workforce (end of period)(6) 19,502 19,924 (422) (2)

19,502 19,924 (422) (2)



















Safety Indicators (7)





































FRA personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours 1.05 0.86 0.19 22

0.92 0.95 (0.03) (3) FRA train accidents per million train-miles 0.91 1.03 (0.12) (12)

0.85 1.01 (0.16) (16)

(1) Average train speed is defined as a measure of the line-haul movement from origin to destination including terminal dwell hours. It is calculated by dividing the total train miles travelled by the total train hours operated. This calculation does not include delay time related to customers or foreign railroads and excludes the time and distance travelled by: i) trains used in or around CPKC's yards; ii) passenger trains; and iii) trains used for repairing track. An increase in average train speed indicates improved on-time performance resulting in improved asset utilization. (2) Locomotive productivity is defined as the daily average GTMs divided by daily average operating horsepower. Operating horsepower excludes units offline, tied up or in storage, or in use on other railways, and includes foreign units. (3) Fuel efficiency is defined as U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs. (4) Fuel consumed includes gallons from freight, yard and commuter service but excludes fuel used in capital projects and other non-freight activities. (5) An employee is defined as an individual currently engaged in full-time, part-time, or seasonal employment with CPKC. CPKC monitors employment levels in order to efficiently meet service and strategic requirements. The number of employees is a key driver to total compensation and benefits costs. (6) Workforce is defined as employees plus contractors and consultants. (7) Federal Railroad Administration ("FRA") personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours for the three months ended December 31, 2024 has been restated to reflect new information available within specified periods stipulated by the FRA but that exceed the Company's financial reporting timeline.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company presents Non-GAAP measures to provide a basis for evaluating underlying earnings and liquidity trends in the Company's current period's financial results that can be compared with the results of operations in prior periods. Management believes these Non-GAAP measures facilitate a multi-period assessment of long-term profitability.

These Non-GAAP measures have no standardized meanings and are not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these Non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Performance and Liquidity Measures

Beginning in the first quarter 2025, Core adjusted operating income, Core adjusted operating ratio, Core adjusted income, Core adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), Adjusted free cash, and Adjusted net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") ratio have been used in continuity of the Non-GAAP measures previously known as Core adjusted combined operating income, Core adjusted combined operating ratio, Core adjusted combined income, Core adjusted combined diluted EPS, Adjusted combined free cash, and Adjusted combined net debt to adjusted combined EBITDA ratio, respectively. No adjustments are required to the previously presented Non-GAAP measures as reported in 2024 to present them on a comparable basis, as Kansas City Southern ("KCS") was consolidated within the Company's results throughout the whole year and therefore, no combination adjustments exist.

The Company uses Core adjusted operating income, Core adjusted operating ratio, Core adjusted income, and Core adjusted diluted EPS to evaluate CPKC's operating performance and for planning and forecasting future business operations and future profitability. In addition to the Non-GAAP performance measures noted above, other Non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures include Core adjusted return on invested capital ("Core adjusted ROIC"), Core adjusted dividend payout ratio, Adjusted free cash and Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. These performance measures were previously presented as Core adjusted combined return on invested capital and Core adjusted combined dividend payout ratio.

Management believes these Non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information about our financial results and improved comparability to past performance because they exclude certain significant items that are not considered indicative of future or past financial trends either by nature or amount. As a result, these items are excluded for management's assessment of operational performance, allocation of resources, and preparation of annual budgets. These significant items may include, but are not limited to, restructuring and asset impairment charges, individually significant gains and losses from sales of assets, acquisition-related costs, adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes, a gain on sale of an equity investment, discrete tax items, changes in income tax rates, changes to uncertain tax items, and certain items outside the control of management. Acquisition-related costs include legal, consulting, integration costs including third-party services and system migration, restructuring and special termination benefit costs, employee retention and synergy incentive costs. These items may not be non-recurring and may include items that are settled in cash. Specifically, due to the magnitude of the KCS acquisition, its significant impact to the Company's business and complexity of integrating the acquired business and operations, the Company continues to expect to incur acquisition-related costs beyond the year of acquisition. Management believes excluding these significant items from GAAP results provides an additional viewpoint which may give users a consistent understanding of the Company's financial performance when performing a multi-period assessment including assessing the likelihood of future results. Accordingly, these Non-GAAP financial measures may provide additional insight to investors and other external users of the Company's Financial Information.

In addition, these Non-GAAP measures exclude KCS purchase accounting. KCS purchase accounting represents the amortization of basis differences being the incremental depreciation and amortization in relation to fair value adjustments to properties and intangible assets, incremental amortization in relation to fair value adjustments to KCS's investments, amortization of the change in fair value of debt of KCS assumed on April 14, 2023 (the "Control Date"), and depreciation and amortization of fair value adjustments that are attributable to the non-controlling interest, as recognized within "Depreciation and amortization", "Other income", "Net interest expense", and "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", respectively, in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. All assets subject to KCS purchase accounting contribute to income generation and will continue to amortize over their estimated useful lives. Excluding KCS purchase accounting from GAAP results provides financial statement users with additional transparency by isolating the impact of KCS purchase accounting.

2026 Outlook

With a 2026 plan that encompasses profitable, sustainable growth, CPKC expects mid single-digit RTM growth and low double-digit Core adjusted diluted EPS growth. CPKC's expectation for Core adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2026 is based on Core adjusted diluted EPS of $4.61 in 2025. For the purposes of this outlook, CPKC assumes a Core adjusted effective tax rate of 24.75%. CPKC estimates other components of net periodic benefit recovery to be $441 million in 2026. As CPKC continues to invest in service, productivity and safety, the Company plans to invest approximately $2.65 billion in capital programs in 2026, a reduction of approximately 15% from 2025.

The Core adjusted effective tax rate is a Non-GAAP measure, calculated as the effective tax rate adjusted for significant items as they are not considered indicative of future financial trends either by nature or amount nor provide comparability to past performance. In conjunction with other Non-GAAP measures, the Company uses the Core adjusted effective tax rate to evaluate CPKC's operating performance and for planning and forecasting future profitability. Core adjusted effective tax rate also excludes KCS purchase accounting to provide financial statement users with additional transparency by isolating the impact of KCS purchase accounting. This Non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and is not defined by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Although CPKC has provided forward-looking Non-GAAP measures (Core adjusted diluted EPS and Core adjusted effective tax rate), management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable efforts, the forward-looking Core adjusted diluted EPS and Core adjusted effective tax rate to the most comparable GAAP measures, due to unknown variables and uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value. In recent years, CPKC has recognized acquisition-related costs, KCS purchase accounting, adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes, changes in income tax rates and a change to an uncertain tax item. These or other similar, large unforeseen transactions affect diluted EPS and effective tax rate but may be excluded from CPKC's Core adjusted diluted EPS and Core adjusted effective tax rate, respectively. Additionally, the U.S.-to-Canadian dollar exchange rate is unpredictable and can have a significant impact on CPKC's reported results but may be excluded from CPKC's Core adjusted diluted EPS and Core adjusted effective tax rate.

Reconciliation of GAAP Performance Measures to Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Significant items that impact "Net income attributable to controlling shareholders" as reported on a GAAP basis for 2025 and 2024 include:

2025:

during the course of the year, a gain on sale of an equity investment of $333 million ($256 million after current income tax expense of $102 million net of deferred income tax recovery of $25 million) recognized in "Gain on sale of equity investment", that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 27 cents as follows: in the fourth quarter, a current tax expense of $26 million recognized in "Current income tax expense" due to the finalization of the related tax provision, that unfavourably impacted diluted EPS by 3 cents; in the second quarter, a gain on sale of an equity investment of $333 million ($282 million after current income tax expense of $76 million net of deferred income tax recovery of $25 million) recognized in "Gain on sale of equity investment", that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 30 cents; and

during the course of the year, acquisition-related costs of $72 million in connection with the KCS acquisition ($56 million after current income tax recovery of $16 million), including an expense of $11 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits" primarily related to synergy related incentive compensation and restructuring costs, $1 million recognized in "Materials", $51 million recognized in "Purchased services and other" primarily related to system migration, legal fees, and other third party purchased services, and $9 million recognized in "Other components of net period benefit recovery" related to special termination benefit costs, that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 6 cents as follows: in the fourth quarter, acquisition-related costs of $20 million ($17 million after current income tax recovery of $3 million) including a recovery of $5 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", $16 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", and $9 million recognized in "Other components of net period benefit recovery", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents; in the third quarter, acquisition-related costs of $13 million ($10 million after current income tax recovery of $3 million) including costs of $4 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", and $9 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 1 cent; in the second quarter, acquisition-related costs of $19 million ($14 million after current income tax recovery of $5 million) including costs of $7 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", and $12 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents; and in the first quarter, acquisition-related costs of $20 million ($15 million after current income tax recovery of $5 million) including costs of $5 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", $1 million recognized in "Materials", and $14 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents.



2024:

during the course of the year, a deferred income tax recovery of $81 million on account of changes in tax rates, that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 9 cents as follows: in the fourth quarter, a deferred income tax recovery of $78 million due to a decrease in the Louisiana state corporate income tax rate, that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 9 cents; and in the second quarter, a deferred income tax recovery of $3 million due to a decrease in the Arkansas state corporate income tax rate, that had minimal impact on Diluted EPS;

during the course of the year, adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes of $4 million recovery ($2 million after deferred income tax expense of $2 million) recognized in "Compensation and benefits", that had minimal impact on Diluted EPS as follows: in the fourth quarter, adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes of $7 million recovery ($6 million after deferred income tax expense of $1 million) recognized in "Compensation and benefits", that had minimal impact on Diluted EPS; in the third quarter, adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes of $7 million recovery ($6 million after deferred income tax expense of $1 million) recognized in "Compensation and benefits", that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 1 cent; and in the first quarter, adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes of $10 million expense ($10 million after deferred income tax recovery) recognized in "Compensation and benefits", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 1 cent; and

during the course of the year, acquisition-related costs of $112 million in connection with the KCS acquisition ($82 million after current income tax recovery of $30 million), including an expense of $18 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits" primarily related to retention and synergy related incentive compensation costs, $6 million recognized in "Materials", and $88 million recognized in "Purchased services and other" primarily related to system migration, relocation expenses, legal and consulting fees, that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 9 cents as follows: in the fourth quarter, acquisition-related costs of $22 million ($17 million after current income tax recovery of $5 million) including costs of $1 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", $1 million recognized in "Materials", and $20 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents; in the third quarter, acquisition-related costs of $36 million ($26 million after current income tax recovery of $10 million) including costs of $11 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", $1 million recognized in "Materials", and $24 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 3 cents; in the second quarter, acquisition-related costs of $28 million ($19 million after current income tax recovery of $9 million) including costs of $2 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", $2 million recognized in "Materials", and $24 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents; and in the first quarter, acquisition-related costs of $26 million ($20 million after current income tax recovery of $6 million) including costs of $4 million recognized in "Compensation and benefits", $2 million recognized in "Materials", and $20 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents.



KCS purchase accounting recognized in "Net income attributable to controlling shareholders" as reported on a GAAP basis for 2025 and 2024 was as follows:

2025:

during the course of the year, KCS purchase accounting of $391 million ($285 million after deferred income tax recovery of $106 million), including costs of $373 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $3 million recognized in "Purchased services and other" related to the amortization of equity investments, $21 million recognized in "Net interest expense", $1 million recognized in "Other income", and a recovery of $7 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 31 cents as follows: in the fourth quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $109 million ($79 million after deferred income tax recovery of $30 million), including costs of $105 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $1 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", $5 million recognized in "Net interest expense", and a recovery of $2 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 8 cents; in the third quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $95 million ($69 million after deferred income tax recovery of $26 million), including costs of $90 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $1 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", $6 million recognized in "Net interest expense", and a recovery of $2 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 8 cents; in the second quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $95 million ($70 million after deferred income tax recovery of $25 million), including costs of $91 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $5 million recognized in "Net interest expense", and a recovery of $1 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 7 cents; and in the first quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $92 million ($67 million after deferred income tax recovery of $25 million), including costs of $87 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $1 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", $5 million recognized in "Net interest expense", $1 million recognized in "Other income", and a recovery of $2 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 7 cents.



2024:

during the course of the year, KCS purchase accounting of $352 million ($256 million after deferred income tax recovery of $96 million), including costs of $333 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $3 million recognized in "Purchased services and other" related to the amortization of equity investments, $20 million recognized in "Net interest expense", $3 million recognized in "Other income", and a recovery of $7 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 27 cents as follows: in the fourth quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $93 million ($68 million after deferred income tax recovery of $25 million), including costs of $87 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $1 million recognized in "Purchased services and other" related to the amortization of equity investments, $6 million recognized in "Net interest expense", $1 million recognized in "Other income", and a recovery of $2 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 8 cents; in the third quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $89 million ($65 million after deferred income tax recovery of $24 million), including costs of $85 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $4 million recognized in "Net interest expense", $1 million recognized in "Other income", and a recovery of $1 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 7 cents; in the second quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $86 million ($62 million after deferred income tax recovery of $24 million), including costs of $82 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $1 million recognized in "Purchased services and other" related to the amortization of equity investments, $5 million recognized in "Net interest expense", and a recovery of $2 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 6 cents; and in the first quarter, KCS purchase accounting of $84 million ($61 million after deferred income tax recovery of $23 million), including costs of $79 million recognized in "Depreciation and amortization", $1 million recognized in "Purchased services and other", $5 million recognized in "Net interest expense", $1 million recognized in "Other income", and a recovery of $2 million recognized in "Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest", that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 7 cents.



Reconciliation of GAAP Performance Measures to Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The following tables reconcile the most directly comparable measures presented in accordance with GAAP to the Non-GAAP measures:

Core Adjusted Income and Core Adjusted Diluted EPS

Core adjusted income is calculated as Net income attributable to controlling shareholders reported on a GAAP basis adjusted for significant items less KCS purchase accounting.



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to controlling shareholders as reported $ 1,077 $ 1,201 $ 4,141 $ 3,718 Less:







Significant items (pre-tax):







Gain on sale of equity investment — — 333 — Adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes — 7 — 4 Acquisition-related costs (20) (22) (72) (112) KCS purchase accounting (109) (93) (391) (352) Add:







Tax effect of adjustments(1) (7) (29) (45) (124) Income tax rate changes — (78) — (81) Core adjusted income $ 1,199 $ 1,202 $ 4,226 $ 3,973

(1) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the significant items and KCS purchase accounting listed above multiplied by the applicable tax rate for the above items of 5.49% and 34.76% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 27.32% and 27.13% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the adjustments.

Core adjusted diluted EPS is calculated using Diluted EPS reported on a GAAP basis adjusted for significant items less KCS purchase accounting.



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31

2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted EPS as reported $ 1.20 $ 1.28 $ 4.51 $ 3.98 Less:







Significant items (pre-tax):







Gain on sale of equity investment — — 0.36 — Acquisition-related costs (0.02) (0.02) (0.08) (0.12) KCS purchase accounting (0.12) (0.10) (0.43) (0.38) Add:







Tax effect of adjustments(1) (0.01) (0.02) (0.05) (0.14) Income tax rate changes — (0.09) — (0.09) Core adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.33 $ 1.29 $ 4.61 $ 4.25

(1) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the significant items and KCS purchase accounting listed above multiplied by the applicable tax rate for the above items of 5.49% and 34.76% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 27.32% and 27.13% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the adjustments.

Core Adjusted Operating Income and Core Adjusted Operating Ratio

Core adjusted operating income and Core adjusted operating ratio are calculated from reported GAAP revenue and operating expenses adjusted for, where applicable, (1) significant items (acquisition-related costs and adjustments to provisions and settlement of Mexican taxes) that are reported within Operating income, and (2) KCS purchase accounting recognized in "Depreciation and amortization" and "Purchased services and other".



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income as reported $ 1,613 $ 1,560 $ 5,609 $ 5,179 Less:







Adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes — 7 — 4 Acquisition-related costs (11) (22) (63) (112) KCS purchase accounting in Operating expenses (106) (88) (376) (336) Core adjusted operating income $ 1,730 $ 1,663 $ 6,048 $ 5,623



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31

2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating ratio as reported 58.9 % 59.7 % 62.8 % 64.4 % Less:







Adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes — % (0.2) % — % — % Acquisition-related costs 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.8 % KCS purchase accounting in Operating expenses 2.7 % 2.3 % 2.5 % 2.3 % Core adjusted operating ratio 55.9 % 57.1 % 59.9 % 61.3 %

Core Adjusted ROIC

Core adjusted ROIC is calculated as Core adjusted return divided by Core adjusted average invested capital. Core adjusted ROIC excludes significant items reported in the Company's Consolidated Financial Information, as these significant items are not considered indicative of future financial trends either by nature or amount, the impact of KCS purchase accounting excluding amortization of the change in fair value of KCS's debt recognized in "Net interest expense", interest expense, net of tax, and the unamortized discount from the fair value adjustment of KCS debt in the ending debt balance for the periods presented to incorporate returns on the Company's overall capitalization. CPKC uses Core adjusted ROIC to measure how productively the Company uses its long-term capital investments, representing indicators of good operating and investment decisions made by management. Core adjusted ROIC is reconciled below from Return on average shareholders' equity, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Calculation of Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

Return on average shareholders' equity is calculated as Net income attributable to controlling shareholders divided by average shareholders' equity, averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a trailing twelve-month period.



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to controlling shareholders as reported $ 4,141 $ 3,718 Average shareholders' equity 46,885 44,692 Return on average shareholders' equity 8.8 % 8.3 %

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Controlling Shareholders to Core Adjusted Return

Core adjusted return is defined as Net income attributable to controlling shareholders adjusted for interest expense, tax effected at the Company's core adjusted annualized effective tax rate, and significant items and KCS purchase accounting excluding amortization of the change in fair value of KCS's debt recognized in "Net interest expense", tax effected at the applicable tax rate. Detailed quarterly information on significant items and KCS purchase accounting and their tax impacts comprised within the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 can be found in the "Reconciliation of GAAP Performance Measures to Non-GAAP Performance Measures" section.



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to controlling shareholders as reported $ 4,141 $ 3,718 Add:



Net interest expense 876 801 Less:



Significant items (pre-tax):



Adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes — 4 Acquisition-related costs (72) (112) Gain on sale of equity investment 333 — KCS purchase accounting (370) (332) Tax effect of adjustments(1) 43 121 Tax on interest(2) 217 194 Income tax rate changes — 81 Core adjusted return $ 4,866 $ 4,563

(1) Tax was calculated as the effect of the significant items and KCS purchase accounting listed above multiplied by the applicable tax rate of 38.77% and 27.74% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the adjustments. (2) CPKC tax was calculated at the core adjusted annualized effective tax rate of 24.76% and 24.14% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Reconciliation of Average Shareholders' Equity to Core Adjusted Average Invested Capital

Core adjusted average invested capital is defined as the sum of total Shareholders' equity, Long-term debt and Long-term debt maturing within one year, as presented in the Company's Consolidated Financial Information, each averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a trailing twelve-month period, adjusted for the impact of the unamortized fair value adjustment made to debt upon the acquisition of KCS, the impact of significant items and KCS purchase accounting, and tax effected at the applicable tax rate on closing balances as part of this average.



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Average shareholders' equity $ 46,885 $ 44,692 Add:



Average long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year 22,906 22,559 Less:



Significant items (pre-tax):



Impact of unamortized fair value adjustment to KCS debt(1) (480) (493) Adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes — 2 Acquisition-related costs (36) (56) Gain on sale of equity investment 167 — KCS purchase accounting (185) (166) Tax effect of adjustments(2) 21 61 Income tax rate changes — 41 Core adjusted average invested capital $ 70,304 $ 67,862

(1) Relates to the unamortized discount from fair value adjustment of KCS debt based on the purchase price allocation. (2) Tax was calculated as the effect of the significant items and KCS purchase accounting listed above multiplied by the applicable tax rate of 38.77% and 27.74% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the adjustments.

Calculation of Core Adjusted ROIC

Core adjusted ROIC is defined as Core adjusted return divided by Core adjusted average invested capital.



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2025 2024 Core adjusted return $ 4,866 $ 4,563 Core adjusted average invested capital 70,304 67,862 Core adjusted ROIC 6.9 % 6.7 %

Adjusted Free Cash

Adjusted free cash is calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities, less Net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for changes in Cash and cash equivalents balances resulting from FX fluctuations, the cash flow impacts of acquisition-related costs associated with the KCS acquisition, settlements of Mexican taxes, settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net of tax, and net proceeds from the sale of an equity investment, net of tax. The acquisition-related costs associated with the KCS acquisition, settlements of Mexican taxes, and settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net of tax, are not indicative of operating trends and have been excluded from Adjusted free cash. Net proceeds from the sale of an equity investment, net of tax, is not indicative of investment trends and has also been excluded from Adjusted free cash. Adjusted free cash is useful to investors and other external users of the Company's Consolidated Financial Information as it assists with the evaluation of the Company's ability to generate cash to satisfy debt obligations and other activities such as dividends, share repurchase programs, and other strategic opportunities, and is an important performance criterion in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. Adjusted free cash should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, Net cash provided by operating activities.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities as reported $ 1,524 $ 1,704 $ 5,309 $ 5,269 Net cash used in investing activities (762) (712) (2,665) (2,796) Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign currency-denominated cash and cash equivalents (10) 45 (53) 54 Less:







Settlements of Mexican taxes — (10) (12) (12) Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net of tax — — — (46) Acquisition-related costs (7) (37) (42) (103) Net proceeds from sale of equity investment, net of tax (38) — 362 — Adjusted free cash $ 797 $ 1,084 $ 2,283 $ 2,688

FX Adjusted % Change

FX adjusted % change allows certain financial results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in FX rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons in the analysis of trends in business performance. Financial result variances at constant currency are obtained by translating the comparable period of the prior year's results denominated in U.S. dollars and Mexican pesos at the FX rates of the current period.

FX adjusted % changes in revenues are also used in calculating FX adjusted % change in Freight revenue per carload and per RTM. FX adjusted % changes in revenues are as follows:



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2025 Reported

2024 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2024 FX Adjusted

% Change Freight revenues by line of business









Grain $ 984 $ 949 $ — $ 949 4 Coal 257 250 1 251 2 Potash 150 153 — 153 (2) Fertilizers and sulphur 109 108 — 108 1 Forest products 187 213 1 214 (13) Energy, chemicals and plastics 727 742 4 746 (3) Metals, minerals and consumer products 442 430 6 436 1 Automotive 322 324 8 332 (3) Intermodal 653 632 (1) 631 3 Freight revenues 3,831 3,801 19 3,820 — Non-freight revenues 92 73 1 74 24 Total revenues $ 3,923 $ 3,874 $ 20 $ 3,894 1



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2025 Reported

2024 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2024 FX Adjusted

% Change Freight revenues by line of business









Grain $ 3,217 $ 3,012 $ 40 $ 3,052 5 Coal 1,025 943 6 949 8 Potash 640 614 7 621 3 Fertilizers and sulphur 423 406 7 413 2 Forest products 792 816 14 830 (5) Energy, chemicals and plastics 2,898 2,851 44 2,895 — Metals, minerals and consumer products 1,792 1,777 15 1,792 — Automotive 1,310 1,280 4 1,284 2 Intermodal 2,679 2,524 17 2,541 5 Freight revenues 14,776 14,223 154 14,377 3 Non-freight revenues 302 323 3 326 (7) Total revenues $ 15,078 $ 14,546 $ 157 $ 14,703 3

FX adjusted % changes in Operating expenses are as follows:



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2025 Reported

2024 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2024 FX Adjusted

% Change Compensation and benefits $ 621 $ 619 $ 5 $ 624 — Fuel 430 459 6 465 (8) Materials 112 116 1 117 (4) Equipment rents 97 94 (1) 93 4 Depreciation and amortization 519 488 (1) 487 7 Purchased services and other 531 538 5 543 (2) Total operating expenses $ 2,310 $ 2,314 $ 15 $ 2,329 (1)



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2025 Reported

2024 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2024 FX Adjusted

% Change Compensation and benefits $ 2,581 $ 2,565 $ 9 $ 2,574 — Fuel 1,731 1,802 16 1,818 (5) Materials 474 406 — 406 17 Equipment rents 408 347 7 354 15 Depreciation and amortization 2,019 1,900 22 1,922 5 Purchased services and other 2,256 2,347 21 2,368 (5) Total operating expenses $ 9,469 $ 9,367 $ 75 $ 9,442 —

FX adjusted % change in Operating income is as follows:



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2025 Reported

2024 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2024 FX Adjusted

% Change Total revenues $ 3,923 $ 3,874 $ 20 $ 3,894 1 Total operating expenses 2,310 2,314 15 2,329 (1) Operating income $ 1,613 $ 1,560 $ 5 $ 1,565 3



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2025 Reported

2024 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2024 FX Adjusted

% Change Total revenues $ 15,078 $ 14,546 $ 157 $ 14,703 3 Total operating expenses 9,469 9,367 75 9,442 — Operating income $ 5,609 $ 5,179 $ 82 $ 5,261 7

Dividend Payout Ratio and Core Adjusted Dividend Payout Ratio

Dividend payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared per share divided by diluted EPS.

Core adjusted dividend payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared per share divided by Core adjusted diluted EPS, as defined above. This ratio is a measure of shareholder return and provides information on the Company's ability to declare dividends on an ongoing basis, excluding significant items and the impact of KCS purchase accounting.

Calculation of Dividend Payout Ratio



For the year ended December 31 (in Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2025 2024 Dividends declared per share $ 0.874 $ 0.760 Diluted EPS 4.51 3.98 Dividend payout ratio 19.4 % 19.1 %

Calculation of Core Adjusted Dividend Payout Ratio



For the year ended December 31 (in Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2025 2024 Dividends declared per share $ 0.874 $ 0.760 Core adjusted diluted EPS 4.61 4.25 Core adjusted dividend payout ratio 19.0 % 17.9 %

Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated as Adjusted net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is a key credit measure used to assess the Company's financial capacity. The ratio provides information on the Company's ability to service its debt and other long-term obligations from operations, excluding significant items, and is an important performance criterion in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. The Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio which is reconciled below from the Long-term debt to Net income attributable to controlling shareholders ratio, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Calculation of Long-term Debt to Net Income Attributable to Controlling Shareholders Ratio

The Long-term debt to Net income attributable to controlling shareholders ratio is calculated as Long-term debt, including Long-term debt maturing within one year, divided by Net income attributable to controlling shareholders.

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2025 2024 Long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at December 31 $ 23,188 $ 22,623 Net income attributable to controlling shareholders for the year ended December 31 4,141 3,718 Long-term debt to Net income attributable to controlling shareholders ratio 5.6 6.1

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Adjusted Net Debt

Adjusted net debt is defined as Long-term debt and Long-term debt maturing within one year, as reported on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets adjusted for pension plans' deficit, operating lease liabilities, Cash and cash equivalents, and the fair value adjustment to KCS debt on the Control Date which is recognized under Long-term debt on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets. Adjusted net debt is used as a measure of debt and long-term obligations as part of the calculation of Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio.

(in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at December 31 $ 23,188 $ 22,623 Add:



Pension plans deficit(1) 153 161 Operating lease liabilities 409 366 Fair value adjustment to KCS debt upon Control(2) 457 503 Less:



Cash and cash equivalents 184 739 Adjusted net debt $ 24,023 $ 22,914

(1) Pension plans deficit is the total funded status of the Pension plans in deficit only. (2) The fair value adjustment to KCS debt upon control represents the fair value adjustment based on the purchase price allocation at fair value, net of amortization of fair value adjustments from April 14, 2023 and the foreign currency translation impact on the fair value adjustment.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Controlling Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Net income attributable to controlling shareholders before Net interest expense, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization, and Operating lease expense recognized on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, excluding significant items reported in "Net income", less "Other components of net periodic benefit recovery" recognized on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure derived from operating results, excluding significant items, as part of the calculation of Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. Detailed quarterly information on significant items that occurred within the 12 months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 can be found under the earlier section Core Adjusted Income and Core Adjusted Diluted EPS.



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Net income attributable to controlling shareholders as reported $ 4,141 $ 3,718 Add:



Net interest expense 876 801 Income tax expense 1,345 1,059 Depreciation and amortization 2,019 1,900 Operating lease expense 115 109 Less:



Significant items (pre-tax):



Adjustments to provisions and settlements of Mexican taxes — 4 Acquisition-related costs (63) (112) Gain on sale of equity investment 333 — Other components of net periodic benefit recovery 415 352 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,811 $ 7,343

Calculation of Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2025 2024 Adjusted net debt as at December 31 $ 24,023 $ 22,914 Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31 7,811 7,343 Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.1 3.1

