CPS Energy President & CEO Paula Gold-Williams Honored With S&P Global Energy Chief Trailblazer Of The Year Award

San Antonio, Texas's municipally owned energy company, CPS Energy, was also featured as a finalist in the Award of Excellence – Power category among companies such as Engie, American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, and others.

"I was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, the seventh largest city in the United States. It was therefore a privilege and honor to represent our community and CPS Energy on a global stage, amongst a field of international industry peers who are committed to better serving many customers and communities, in very diverse markets," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. She continued, "I accepted the award on behalf of all of our more than 3,100 team members who are committed to blazing a trail together. We are blending our tried and true approaches with new and emerging technologies. As energy solutions evolve, we do all we can to explore globally and prudently apply locally. Through our Flexible Path approach and strategy, our team ensures that our services are not only reliable, affordable, safe, secure, environmentally responsible, and resilient, but that we remain a financially strong business that attracts the best partners. We take in valuable input; shape and refine new ideas; and bring new solutions to scale. This passionate approach sets San Antonio and our industry up for an even brighter future."

"We congratulate Paula Gold-Williams for her win of Chief Trailblazer of the Year," said Martin Fraenkel, President of S&P Global Platts. "The independent panel of judges was impressed with Paula for her stand out performance in this awards category and for her commitment to the energy industry's advancement."

Among the deciding factors for Gold-Williams being chosen for this award, the nomination committee considered her experience, leadership, decisiveness, innovation, and strategic vision. In 2018, Gold-Williams was a finalist in the Chief Executive of the Year category and CPS Energy was a finalist in the Award of Excellence Power, and Corporate Social Responsibility categories.

The program bestowed 23 awards upon companies and individuals before an audience of over 500 energy and finance executives. Finalists hailed from a record of 37 countries.

For the full list of 2019 Global Energy Awards winners , including the judges' rationale, visit the Global Energy Awards website . A full summary of the winners is available via the Insight Magazine , which includes sector-by-sector energy outlook analysis reports.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts .

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 840,750 electric and 352,585 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

