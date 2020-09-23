CPS Energy Recognized as Community Champion by Zpryme

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy has been recognized for excellence in serving the community of San Antonio during the COVID-19 public health crisis via its enhanced customer support, billing assistance, safety, and virtual public information programs and communication sessions. The award for this distinction was presented by Zpryme, an Austin-based energy research company, at their virtual 2020 Utility Industry Spotlight Awards. The Utility Industry Spotlight Awards honor companies and individuals who are advancing utility leadership, sustainability, customer service, innovation, research, clean energy, and digital transformation. Zpryme chose CPS Energy for the Community Champion Award from among 150 customers and partners.

"We are proud to be recognized for the actions we have taken to be there for our community during this pandemic," said Rudy Garza, CPS Energy's Chief Customer Engagement Officer. "What is also rewarding is knowing our customers appreciate our proactive efforts to provide them with peace of mind regarding their monthly bills. Our goal is to assure all customers that we are here for them and that their lights will remain on during these challenging times. Our customers remain at the core of our People First philosophy."

Mr. Garza went on to explain, "Understanding the need to address customer concerns, we began a new program to provide helpful information about the support we are offering during the global pandemic. Specifically, we began a new outreach program in June of this year to help customers learn about our assistance programs, and about resources that are available from other organizations that serve Greater San Antonio. Since our outbound-call program began, our highly skilled and passionate Energy Advisors have called more than 24,000 customers. Of those, we have successfully connected with more than 15,000, or 60%, of our customers. We are even more pleased to report that to date, we have assisted 33% of our customers, by creating modified payment plans for each person." Customers who are interested in getting help with their bills can call 210-353-2222 or visit cpsenergy.com/assistance.

"We are grateful to work with customers and partners who are working on solving some of the most complex issues facing the utility and energy industry," said Zpryme CEO and Co-Founder, Jason Rodriguez. "This year more than ever we felt it was important to recognize the important work our customers and partners are doing in their communities and across the globe to help build a more sustainable and inclusive future at such a critical time in history."

CPS Energy also understands that its outreach needs to be pursued in multiple ways. Accordingly, they are increasingly using digital solutions where they can. For example, the company uses Facebook Live as a tool for its People First Community Fairs and Summer Education Series, focusing on the company's assistance programs and cost-saving energy tips. These video presentations can be found on CPS Energy's YouTube page.

These and many other efforts contributed to the recognition by Zpryme. In further acknowledgement of this honor, CPS Energy added that they remain committed to serving and helping their customers and community, 24/7/365.

See Zpryme's original announcement here.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 860,934 electric and 358,495 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $8 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

SOURCE CPS Energy

Related Links

www.cpsenergy.com

