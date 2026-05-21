CPSC Announces $4 Million in Federal Grants to Prevent Child Drownings and Entrapments

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making up to $4 million available to state, local and tribal governments through its grant program to support efforts to prevent drowning and drain entrapments in pools and spas. Drowning in the leading cause of death among children ages one to four and remains a top priority for CPSC.

"Drowning deaths are preventable and strong protections around pools and spas are critical to saving lives," said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "These grants help communities to strengthen those protections, and I encourage all eligible jurisdictions to apply."

The grant awards will range from $50,000 to $400,000, and funds may be used over a two-year period. The program is authorized by the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act). Since 2016, CPSC has provided more than $10 million in grants to recipients supporting drowning prevention efforts, including training pool safety inspectors and enforcement personnel, and expanding water safety education programs. CPSC is also focused on strengthening program oversight and ensuring these funds are used effectively to deliver measurable safety outcomes.

Eligible applicants include state and local governments, Indian Tribes, and U.S. Territories with qualifying pool safety laws under the VGB Act.

Applications are available on Grants.gov under grant opportunity CP-VGB-26-01. Applications will be accepted through July 13, 2026.

Additional information about the grant program and pool safety protections is available at PoolSafely.gov.

Applicants can contact CPSC's Grants Management Specialist Lydia Glasgow at [email protected] , Diet-Tam Rushbrook at [email protected], or Program Manager Cynthia Gillham at [email protected], or call 301-504-7791 for more information.

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission