CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

News provided byU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
May 21, 2026, 10:31 ET
WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Asbestos Exposure; Imported by The Orb Factory
Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Asbestos Exposure; Imported by The Orb Factory | CPSC.gov
ABC Trading Recalls Children's Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys
ABC Trading Recalls Children's Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov
Resistance Bands Recalled Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard; Imported by HomeProGym
Resistance Bands Recalled Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard; Imported by HomeProGym | CPSC.gov
Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs
Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs | CPSC.gov
PandaEar Recalls Portable Hook-On Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs
PandaEar Recalls Portable Hook-On Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs | CPSC.gov
ABC Trading Recalls Children's Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys
ABC Trading Recalls WSDZ Light-up Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries | CPSC.gov
Bethlehem Lights Recalls Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Spheres Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Sold by QVC
Bethlehem Lights Recalls Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Spheres Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Sold by QVC | CPSC.gov
About CPSC
CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
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