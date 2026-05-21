CPSC Posts Product Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls conducted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Asbestos Exposure; Imported by The Orb Factory

Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Asbestos Exposure; Imported by The Orb Factory | CPSC.gov

ABC Trading Recalls Children's Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

ABC Trading Recalls Children's Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Resistance Bands Recalled Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard; Imported by HomeProGym

Resistance Bands Recalled Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard; Imported by HomeProGym | CPSC.gov

Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs

Lil Pick Up Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for ATVs | CPSC.gov

PandaEar Recalls Portable Hook-On Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs

PandaEar Recalls Portable Hook-On Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs | CPSC.gov

ABC Trading Recalls Children's Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys

ABC Trading Recalls WSDZ Light-up Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries | CPSC.gov

Bethlehem Lights Recalls Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Spheres Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Sold by QVC

Bethlehem Lights Recalls Bethlehem Lights 10-inch Illuminated Ribbon Spheres Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Sold by QVC | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission